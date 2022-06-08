ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park

By Source Staff
 3 days ago

The famous film Ernest Goes to Camp was filmed in Dickson County at Montgomery Bell State Park.

On Saturday, June 11th, from 2pm – 10pm, Ernest Day 2022 will celebrate the movie with lots of fun outdoor activities. The event is free of charge to attend. There will be scheduled nature hikes, an Ernest looks alike contest and actors from the movie themselves will be in attendance answering questions live. To close out the night at 8:30 PM the film Ernest Goes to Camp will play live for a special showing under the stars. Concessions are available along with specialized merchandise.

The post Celebrate Ernest Day 2022 at Montgomery Bell State Park appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

