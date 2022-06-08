ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Health Secretary ‘looking into’ ovarian cancer wording on NHS website

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAxZU_0g40shO800

The Health Secretary has faced calls for the word “women” to feature more prominently on the NHS’s web page about ovarian cancer.

Sajid Javid said he does not agree with the health service reportedly removing the word from its online guidance.

He told Sky News “common sense and the right language” should be used to “give people the best possible patient care”.

The word “women” does not appear in the overview of the disease on the NHS .uk website.

Instead it states: “Ovarian cancer affects the two small organs (ovaries) that store the eggs needed to make babies.

“Anyone with ovaries can get ovarian cancer, but it mostly affects those over 50.”

The word “women” first appears on the third page of the ovarian cancer section of the website.

“Anyone with ovaries can get ovarian cancer. This includes women, trans men, non-binary people and intersex people with ovaries,” it states.

Asked about reports that the NHS has dropped the word from advice pages on its website, Mr Javid said: “Well, look, I haven’t seen that particular report, but I have heard of instances like that and I don’t think it’s right.

Your biological sex is incredibly important to make sure you get the right treatment

Health Secretary Sajid Javid

“You won’t be surprised to know that, as the Health Secretary, I think that your sex matters, your biological sex is incredibly important to make sure you get the right treatment, the very best treatment.”

Pressed on whether he will get the wording changed back, Mr Javid said: “I am looking into this and you’ll know, look, the NHS, there (are) many different trusts and I want to listen to why someone might have taken a different approach – I don’t just want to assume – but I think I’ve made my views clear on this.”

He added: “I know there’s some sensitivity around this language, but we have to use common sense and use the right language so that we can give people the best possible patient care.”

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Treating bladder cancer

More than 81,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, and more than 17,000 people will die of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Bladder cancer occurs in men more frequently than in women, and the risk increases with age, especially after...
CANCER
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each day.The charity, whose patrons include actors Tom Hardy and Rupert Evans, as well as cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, says that while bowel cancer is more common in people over the age of 50, it can affect people of all ages, with more...
CANCER
BBC

Bowel cancer: Son left to care for siblings urges more screening

A man left to raise his teenage siblings after their mum's death from bowel cancer has urged more people to get screened for the disease. Sue Coleman from Leeds died in April after having bowel cancer for five years. She was diagnosed with a stage four tumour aged 50. Son...
CANCER
The Independent

GPs ‘struggling to access scans to diagnose people with pancreatic cancer’

GPs are struggling to access scans to diagnose people with pancreatic cancer, according to a new poll.The survey, for Pancreatic Cancer UK, found only 30% have sufficient access “all of the time” to the scans needed to diagnose the deadly cancer.The poll of 1,004 UK GPs also found 36% had sufficient access “some of the time”, while 20% said they were either “rarely” or “never” able to refer someone.Around 80% of people with the cancer do not receive their diagnosis until after the disease has spread – almost double the proportion of other cancers.Symptoms of the disease can be quite...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Ovarian Cancer#Health Service#Common Sense#Uk#Sky News#Biologi
MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
psychologytoday.com

What Is Empty Heart Disease?

Empty heart disease is a relatively new phenomenon that affects young people, predominantly in Asian communities. Feelings of meaninglessness can sometimes follow years of struggle and sacrifice, leading one to question if it was all worth it. Feelings of depression, and even suicidal ideation, can accompany empty heart disease. My...
HEALTH
Good News Network

Protein Destroys ‘Hard to Treat’ Cancers, Could Become ‘One Size Fits All’ Pill

A protein that destroys hard-to-treat cancers has been discovered by scientists, offering hope of effective new treatments. Experiments on mice and human tissue found it is effective against the most aggressive tumors. They include those of the breast, pancreas, ovaries, and brain. The compound, known as ERX-41, leaves healthy tissue...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Babies exposed to COVID in the womb show neurodevelopmental changes

Babies born to mothers who suffered COVID-19 disease during pregnancy seem to exhibit differences in neurodevelopmental outcomes at 6 weeks, according to a preliminary analysis presented in the 30th European Congress of Psychiatry. Project Leader Dr. Rosa Ayesa Arriola said: "Not all babies born to mothers infected with COVID show...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

689K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy