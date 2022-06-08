ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Sajid Javid denies avoiding huge tax bill over mysterious loan to brother’s firm

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAkkF_0g40sb5m00

Sajid Javid has denied seeking to avoid a huge tax bill when he made a mysterious loan to a business launched by his brother, amid a call for an investigation .

Labour has demanded the probe into the health secretary’s ties to a company called SA Capital – accusing him of “hypocrisy” at a time when the government is hiking taxes on the public.

The controversy centres on how £585,000 of almost £1m of loans was secured for the company, which Mr Javid briefly co-owned with his brother and their respective wives.

Labour has suggested the “purpose of the loans were to provide a tax-efficient way for money held offshore to enter Britain” and that he “potentially avoided paying hundreds of thousands of pounds”.

It has asked the tax authorities to investigate – despite the loans being made 20 years ago – because politicians should not be “above the law when it comes to paying their taxes”, a letter said.

Asked if had avoided “hundreds of thousands of pounds in tax before you got into politics”, Mr Javid told Sky News : “No, of course not.

“This is typical Labour, you know, personal attacks on people. And this is what Labour does when they’ve got nothing to say about the real issues the issues at hand.”

He added: “Some 20 years ago, did I invest in my brother’s business to help him start a new business? Of course I did, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

“I think that’s something that many people will do to help out their siblings, or their loved ones, in starting their business or their enterprise. And that’s all there is to this.”

Mr Javid was then pressed on whether there was “no way that money was coming in from offshore without paying the tax on it”, but declined to answer.

The health secretary has also been criticised for using non-domicile status to reduce his UK tax bill – although, being a British-born international banker, there are doubts over his entitlement to the perk.

Wes Streeting , Labour’s shadow health secretary, said: “I have written to HMRC calling for an investigation into Sajid Javid’s tax avoidance.

“The Conservatives are happy to raise taxes on everyone else but not to pay their own. The hypocrisy stinks.”

The controversies are widely seen as damaging to Mr Javid’s chances of challenging of the Conservative leadership, should Boris Johnson be forced out of No 10.

The health secretary also sought to clear up confusion about his much-mocked warning that the country has a “Blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix” .

He reassured people that they will not have to start paying a “subscription” for the NHS, saying he meant that the service needs to modernise.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to end free school meal summer lottery amid warning Britain is ‘going backwards’

Boris Johnson is being urged to end the “lottery” of free school meals over the summer amid warnings Britain is “going backwards” on helping millions of hungry children.The Conservative chair of the Commons education select committee and senior clergy have called on the government to ensure some of the poorest children do not face further uncertainty accessing food during the holidays.Spiralling inflation has sent energy and food prices soaring, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet. But the Sutton Trust charity has warned of a growing postcode lottery in support for children on free school meals during the...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘to scale back plans to rewild the countryside’

Boris Johnson has reportedly scaled back ambitious plans to rewild the countryside as he switches the government’s focus to food production.Last year ministers announced that farmers would be paid £800m per year through the Landscape Recovery scheme to alter agricultural land into woodlands, wetlands and forests.However the fund has been cut to £50m over three years, with the focus now on food production due to shortages caused by the conflict in Ukraine, government insiders told The Sunday Times.The shift in strategy will be seen as a victory for farmers’ unions, which claimed the government’s focus on rewilding could lead to...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Farmers union criticises leaked food strategy ahead of official launch

The National Farmers Union says the Government has “stripped to the bone” proposals from the review into England’s food system ahead of the expected release of a new food strategy on Monday.A leaked draft of the food strategy was earlier branded “half-baked” and “flatter than a pancake” by campaigners, with particular concern over the apparent rejection of a proposal for tax on sugar and salt.Ministers were accused of concocting a blueprint “bordering on the preposterous”, with the document suggesting they will shun key recommendations from a major review of the food system by Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby.It’s all very...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned of ‘political annihilation’ if he fails to deliver levelling-up agenda

Boris Johnson faces “political annihilation” if he fails to deliver on the levelling-up agenda and implement tax cuts, a Tory MP has warned.Jake Berry, chair of the Northern Research Group (NRG), said Mr Johnson could lose the support of Red Wall Tory MPs if he does not implement some of the policies that are set to be unveiled at the group’s first conference on Friday.The beleaguered prime minister is set to address the 80-strong group as he seeks to shore up support for his wavering leadership after narrowly winning a no-confidence vote last week.Mr Berry told The Daily Telegraph:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Charles ‘described Government’s Rwanda migrant policy as appalling’

The Prince of Wales is said to be “more than disappointed” by the Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda, with reports that he privately described the move as “appalling”.It comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel welcomed a High Court ruling paving the way for the first flight to the east African country to go ahead on Tuesday.The Times reported that Charles is especially frustrated at the policy as he is set to represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the Rwandan capital later this month.But Rwanda has come out in defence of the scheme,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Avoidance#Tax Bill#Uk#Sa Capital#Sky News#Labour
Daily Mail

Organised crime fraudsters are ripping $1.45billion a year off the NDIS by stealing your info and making fake invoices – forcing up prices for vulnerable Australians

Government minister Bill Shorten says reports that crime gangs are defrauding the National Disability Insurance Scheme are 'despicable'. News Corp newspapers report that fraudsters are ripping off the scheme by as much as $1.45 billion a year, a program that is already seeing costs ballooning. 'I think there is very...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

There is little evidence that gasoline prices, which hit a record $5 a gallon on Saturday, will drop anytime soon.Rising prices at the pump are a key driver in the highest inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years. Everyone seems to have a favorite villain for the high cost of filling up. Some blame President Joe Biden. Others say it's because Russian President Vladimir Putin recklessly invaded Ukraine. It's not hard to find people, including Democrats in Congress, who accuse the oil companies of price gouging.As with many things in life, the answer is complicated.WHAT IS HAPPENING?Gasoline prices...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Javid suggests income tax cut should be brought forward if possible

Sajid Javid has suggested the Government’s planned income tax cut should be brought forward to next year, if circumstances allow.In March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in the pound before the end of the current parliament, in 2024.He said this was “fully costed”, and represented a “£5 billion tax cut for over 30 million people”.Since then, pressure has continued to build on Mr Johnson from within his own ranks, with unrest over the partygate saga exacerbated by senior civil servant Sue Gray’s findings on the matter, and concerns over...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Zahawi praises university ties with Europe as he meets Portugal’s president

Nadhim Zahawi has praised the UK’s strong ties with Europe in higher education as he met the president of Portugal.The Education Secretary visited Imperial College London alongside the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the country’s prime minister, Antonio Costa.During the visit, they explored the university’s data observatory, where they saw images of the Mars Rover, science laboratories and Imperial’s ocean wave basin – where different waves are simulated as part of research into renewable energy.Mr Zahawi thanked the president for the visit, adding: “For those of you that don’t know, I am also a fan of Manchester...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Agency workers could fill in for striking staff under potential legal changes

The Government is considering legal changes to allow agency workers to fill in for striking staff, in a move to guard the public against disruption.It is understood Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has not ruled out the option, with travellers facing chaos on the railways and London Underground due to widespread industrial action.The move would involve reversing a restriction preventing employers from hiring agency workers to cover for striking staff, and would apply to all sectors, according to The Sunday Telegraph.This was promised in the Tory manifesto in 2015, which stated: “We will … repeal nonsensical restrictions banning employers from hiring...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Estonia opposition party opts to start coalition talks

A small conservative opposition party whose support is seen crucial in attempts to form a majority government in Estonia following the breakup of the governing center-right coalition earlier this month said Saturday that it will start power-sharing talks with two other parties.After several days of speculation, the Isamaa — or “Fatherland” — party said it is would start talks to form a government coalition in the Baltic country with the opposition Social Democratic Party and governing center-right Reform Party led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.On June 3, Estonian President Alar Karis dismissed — at the request of Kallas —...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

692K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy