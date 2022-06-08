Harry Kane ‘exceptional’ as he reaches 50 England goals, Gareth Southgate says

Gareth Southgate hailed Harry Kane as “exceptional” after the striker scored his 50th goal for England .

Kane's late penalty secured a 1-1 draw in Munich and also saw him become only the second player to reach half a century of goals for his country.

He is now only three away from matching Wayne Rooney 's record.

“The way he competed, the way he pressed from the front for us today was exceptional,” Southgate said.

“You need a player that can come and link the game and he gives us so many different options.”

