Marin County Board of Supervisors races in Districts 1 and 5 were both for open seats on Tuesday’s ballot because incumbents Damon Connolly and Judy Arnold did not run. Novato Mayor Eric Lucan appears to have won the seat in District 5 with 66 percent of the vote, while Mary Sackett, a top aide to Connolly, appeared to be right around the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a November runoff for the District 1 seat, according to unofficial election results from the county.

1 DAY AGO