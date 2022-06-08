ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European shares fall on growth fears ahead of ECB meeting

By Susan Mathew, Bansari Mayur Kamdar
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOzI1_0g40ppJL00

June 8 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday with concerns around economic growth slowdown and a gloomy forecast by Credit Suisse weighing on banks, while investors braced for the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve's next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) declined 0.6%.

Banks (.SX7P) fell 0.9% after Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said it was likely to see a group-wide loss in the second quarter as volatility hit its investment bank. read more

"What's weighing on financial stocks is concerns about economic growth slowdown. Perhaps consumer confidence is taking a knock, consumers may be less willing to take out extra borrowing," said Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"In many ways there has already been certain amount of weakness factored in, but it (Credit Suisse's announcement) certainly comes as a fresh wave of disappointment."

Credit Suisse dropped over 7% in early trading before sharply reversing losses to end up 3.8%, with traders citing an Inside Paradeplatz report saying that U.S-based State Street (STT.N) is planning a takeover bid for the troubled Swiss lender. read more

Other financial stocks like HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) and UBS Group (UBSG.S) fell 1.7% and 2.6%, respectively, leading losses on the STOXX 600.

Meanwhile, money markets ramped up their bets on ECB rate hikes to price in 75 basis points of increases by September as inflation hit record high last month. read more ECBWATCH

The central bank has so far signalled hikes starting in July, and markets had earlier priced in two 25 basis-point rises.

"It's very difficult for the ECB to deliver 50 bps in July because it would create a great amount of uncertainty, a sense of panic from the ECB regarding inflation," said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Markets have run out of steam as surging prices, tightening monetary policies and uncertainties stemming from the Ukraine war keep investors worried about recession. Some hope comes from an easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China, the world's second-largest economy, but its zero-COVID strategy is still a worry.

Data released on Wednesday showed German industrial production recovered but rose less than expected. read more

Retailers (.SXRP), which slid on Tuesday after U.S. peer Target warned of a further margin squeeze, rose 2.1%, with Zara-owner Inditex (ITX.MC) up 6.3% after reporting an 80% jump in net profit for the February-April period. read more

Among other stocks, Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) fell 9.5% after the European budget airline reported a bigger annual loss on soaring fuel costs and said it was deploying extra resources to minimise disruptions from staff shortages and supply-chain snags. read more

Swedish online gaming group Kindred (KINDsdb.ST) jumped 7.7% after it was granted a gambling licence in the Netherlands.

Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

TREASURIES-Two-year yields highest since 2008 as inflation soars

(Adds consumer sentiment data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices tumbled and short- and intermediate-dated yields reached their highest levels in over a decade on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices soared in May. The consumer price index increased 1.0% last month after gaining 0.3% in April, as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food jumped. "It's tough to find any solace in this inflation report," said Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "The fact that we continue to see strong inflation prints is going to keep the Fed thinking that more 50 basis points hikes could be in the cards," Goldberg said. Other data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to a record low in early June. Two-year yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate hikes, spiked to 3.057%, the highest since June 2008. Benchmark 10-year yields reached 3.178%, the highest since May 9. Three-year yields also jumped to their highest levels since Dec. 2007 and five-year yields were the highest since Aug. 2008 as traders priced in more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and a higher terminal rate. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points when it meets next week, with a further 50 basis point increase priced in for July and a strong chance of a similar move in September. Goldman Sachs said on Friday that it now expects the Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points in September, up from its previous expectation of a 25 basis point increase. Analysts at Barclays were even more aggressive, saying that they expect the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week. "We think the US central bank now has good reason to surprise markets by hiking more aggressively than expected in June," the Barclays analysts said. Fed funds futures traders expect the Fed's benchmark rate to increase to 3.65% in May, from 0.83% now. The closely watched two-year, 10-year Treasury yield curve flattened as far as nine basis points, the smallest yield gap since April 6, from 22 basis points before the data. Parts of the yield curve also reinverted, with the three-year/10-year and five-year/30-year portions inverting for the first time since May 4. Three-year to seven-year yields are all trading above those on 10-year notes. "The market expects the Fed to be aggressive, and what comes with that is a higher risk of a recession and a higher risk of the curve inverting," said Goldberg. Inflation expectations also rose. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which reflect expected average annual inflation for the next five years, increased to 3.17%, from 3.11% on Thursday. June 10 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.34 1.363 0.089 Six-month bills 1.915 1.9602 0.152 Two-year note 98-245/256 3.0507 0.234 Three-year note 99-2/256 3.2246 0.221 Five-year note 97-36/256 3.2532 0.188 Seven-year note 96-248/256 3.2396 0.155 10-year note 97-156/256 3.1574 0.115 20-year bond 97-40/256 3.4484 0.047 30-year bond 93-216/256 3.196 0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 37.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.50 -1.75 spread (Editing by Barbara Lewis, Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish finance minister says economy liberal, growth sustainable

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Saturday that the Turkish economy is liberal and will continue to grow in a sustainable way after the government introduced steps to support it. Speaking to businesses in the southern city of Gaziantep, Nebati also said fight against...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ethiopia inflation rises further in May

ADDIS ABABA, June 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's inflation (ETCPIY=ECI) accelerated further in May, spurred by a pickup in food inflation, the statistics office said on Friday. Inflation rose to 37.2% year-on-year from 36.6% in April, the Central Statistics Agency said in a statement. Month-on-month inflation was 2.6% in May, also...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#U S Federal Reserve#Profit Warning#Ecb#Pan European#Swiss#Hsbc Holdings#Ubs Group
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rebound as Tesla, other growth stocks gain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, led by Tesla and other growth shares following a broad selloff on Wall Street on worries over surging inflation and the path for interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. and China likely to trade blows at Asian security meeting

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
EUROPE
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

Tanzania signs gas project deal with Equinor and Shell

DAR ES SALAAM, June 11 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s government, Norway’s Equinor and Britain’s Shell signed a framework agreement on Saturday that will bring them closer to starting construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, live video from the event broadcast on state TV showed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Italy minister says nationalisation an option for Lukoil refinery

ROME, June 11 (Reuters) - Italy's ecological transition minister on Saturday said nationalisation was among the options for Lukoil's (LKOH.MM) Italian refinery based in the island of Sicily. In late May, European Union leaders agreed a gradual embargo, with some exemptions, of Russian crude and the ban on seaborne imports...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Kenya, Nigeria central bankers criticise crypto, tout digital currencies

June 10 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability, but central bank digital currencies could solve problems such as bringing the poor into the financial system or cutting transaction costs, Kenyan and Nigerian central bankers said on Friday. Nigeria's eNaira digital currency, introduced last October, is a boon for...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy