ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

‘Netflix NHS’ vision does not mean we will pay a subscription – Javid

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLsDz_0g40pGrG00

The Health Secretary has insisted that people will not have to start paying a “subscription” for the NHS after setting out his vision for modernising the health service.

Sajid Javid likened the current system to the now-defunct video store Blockbuster, saying the country has a “Blockbuster healthcare system in the age of Netflix”.

He said that his comments, made to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, meant that the NHS needs to modernise.

Blockbuster failed to modernise, it failed to adapt to changing trends in markets, and therefore it wasn't able to serve its customers and did not survive. No-one wants to see that kind of thing happen to something as important as the NHS.

Asked whether his Netflix reference meant people would need to start paying for a subscription, he told BBC News: “Not at all.

“I’m very proud of that we’ve got an NHS that is free at the point of use, paid out of our general taxation, there for all of us when we need it.

“But what I mean by that particular comment is it needs to modernise.

“We need to make sure that we keep modernising that we have a NHS that is looking out towards the 2048, not one that was designed for 1948.

“And the Blockbuster analogy is that, for those those that remember Blockbuster, is that it failed to modernise, it failed to adapt to changing trends in markets, and therefore it wasn’t able to serve its customers and did not survive.

“No-one wants to see that kind of thing happen to something as important as the NHS.

“And that means making sure that the NHS is is looking at the latest demographics, our ageing population, the changes in the burden of disease use – for example, we have more dementia and certain types of cancer today than ever before – and also medicines and the latest technology.”

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic “produced a moment for us as a country to really grasp modernisation in a way that we haven’t” previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1CXZ_0g40pGrG00
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

And Mr Javid told Times Radio: “Anyone who remembers Blockbuster will remember a company that basically failed to modernise and as a result, it wasn’t able to serve its customers or indeed survive.

“I’m very proud of our NHS, and I want it to always be there giving us world-class healthcare, free at the point of use, paid out of general taxation, but in doing so, we (need to) just make sure that it’s modern.

“So it’s about modernisation, to make sure the NHS is giving the very best care to all of us.”

Blockbuster closed its remaining stores in the UK in December 2013, after administrators were unable to find a buyer for the chain.

It had been hit hard by intense competition from supermarkets, as well as the shift from physical rental and sales to online games, music and films.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Honeytrap’ murder gang member to be freed from prison

A member of a gang who lured a teenager to his death with a “honeytrap” could walk free from prison within weeks after he was cleared for release by the Parole Board. Samantha Joseph led lovestruck Shakilus Townsend into an ambush where he was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed six times by a masked and hooded gang in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Princess Alexandra Hospital A&E patients warned of 13-hour wait

Patients being told they may have to wait for up to 13 hours to be seen in an emergency department is "not what anyone wants to see", Sajid Javid said. The health secretary was reacting to footage showing a nurse addressing patients at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, Essex, on Monday.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

Scenes in overcrowded A&E ‘not what anyone wants to see’ – Sajid Javid

Patients being told they might have to wait for up to 13 hours to see a doctor in an overcrowded A&E department is “not what anyone wants to see”, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid was played a clip of a nurse speaking to the crowd of people in Harlow A&E, run by Princess Alexandra Hospital Trust in Essex.The nurse was filmed addressing people waiting in the department on Monday evening, saying: “We’ve currently got 170 patients in the department, there are 90 patients waiting to be seen at the moment.“Our current wait time for a doctor is seven and...
HEALTH
The Independent

Sajid Javid denies avoiding huge tax bill over mysterious loan to brother’s firm

Sajid Javid has denied seeking to avoid a huge tax bill when he made a mysterious loan to a business launched by his brother, amid a call for an investigation.Labour has demanded the probe into the health secretary’s ties to a company called SA Capital – accusing him of “hypocrisy” at a time when the government is hiking taxes on the public.The controversy centres on how £585,000 of almost £1m of loans was secured for the company, which Mr Javid briefly co-owned with his brother and their respective wives.Labour has suggested the “purpose of the loans were to provide...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Health Service#Uk#Cabinet#Bbc News
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Children with toys carried to safety as migrant crossings hit 10,000

Children clutching teddy bears were seen being carried ashore as the number of migrants who have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year hit 10,000.A young girl in a woollen hat with a toy tucked into her life jacket, as well as a baby sucking a dummy and holding on to a teddy, were among several children among a large group arriving in Dover, Kent, on Tuesday.Crossings resumed after a three-day hiatus, with the latest arrivals pushing the total for the year to date over 10,000.As it stands, 9,988 people have reached the UK after navigating busy...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'The money hasn't gone to me': Tony Blair's son Euan, 38, denies £1.35BN valuation of his Multiverse firm has made him superrich - despite his '£380m' personal stake

Tony Blair's multi-millionaire son Euan Blair today swatted away questions about his personal fortune after his apprenticeship company doubled its value in eight months to nearly £1.4billion. Mr Blair Jr has come a long way since his brush with the law 22 years ago, when he was arrested by...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sir Roger Gale would be ‘surprised’ if Boris Johnson still prime minister by end of Autumn

Sir Roger Gale has suggested he will be “surprised” if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of Autumn.He also claimed the rebellion was “much greater” than expected, after Mr Johnson on Monday survived a confidence vote, receiving the support of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent).“I will be surprised if this prime minister is still in Downing Street by the end of the Autumn,” Mr Gale said.“There are significant problems down the road.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson no-confidence vote – live: PM survives, but 148 Tory MPs vote against himOnly Boris Johnson would try to carry on after a vote like thisWho could replace Boris Johnson as PM? The latest odds
U.K.
newschain

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard. Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Priti Patel has not met me once in 14 months and cancelled meetings, says ‘frustrated’ borders chief

The government’s borders inspector has spoken out about his “frustration” at not being able to meet home secretary Priti Patel once since his appointment more than 14 months ago.David Neal – appointed the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration last March – told MPs that he was “disappointed” to have had five or six meetings cancelled.“I’ve not met the home secretary yet,” he told the home affairs select committee. “I’ve asked to speak to her on a number of occasions, and pre-arranged meetings have been cancelled on maybe five or six occasions now.”Asked if the apparent snub was different from previous...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia’s central bank cuts interest rates to pre-war level

Russia’s central bank cut interest rates back to their pre-war levels on Friday, saying inflation and economic activity were developing better than expected despite sweeping Western sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine. The bank lowered its key rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.5%. The rate...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy