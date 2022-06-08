What’s new in macOS Ventura (Video)

Apple unveiled a new set of continuity features at its WWDC 2022 event on Monday that aim to make your experience across your devices even more seamless. As part of its MacOS Ventura announcement during the keynote, Apple said it's extending its Handoff functionality to FaceTime, which will allow you to seamlessly flip your FaceTime calls from your iPhone to your Mac and back again. If you're on a FaceTime call on your iPhone and bring it close to your Mac, your Mac will recognize the call on your iPhone, giving you the option to continue your call on a larger screen. The function works both ways, so you can hand calls off in either direction.
