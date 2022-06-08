What’s new in macOS Ventura (Video)

Since its foundation in 1976, Apple has been always been at the peak of modern innovation! And let’s take a moment to appreciate all the awesome products and inspiration Apple has provided us with. The groundbreaking tech giant never fails to surprise us, we always find ourselves biting our nails and squirming with curiosity, whenever Apple announces a new product launch! Their ingenious and mesmerizing designs and design philosophy have inspired and influenced designers all over the world, resulting in some pretty unique Apple-inspired designs! From an Apple game console concept to a 2022 MacBook Air render – these mind-blowing designs are the best of the lot and a dream for every Apple lover. Although we’re pretty satisfied with Apple’s latest launches, we can’t help but just hope that Apple converts these into a reality soon as well!

