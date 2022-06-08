ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

What’s new in macOS Ventura (Video)

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple has unveiled all of its next software releases at WWDC 2022 this week, the new software for the Mac is macOS Ventura. macOS Ventura or macOS 13 will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac, the video below from Brandon Butch gives...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to watch WWDC 2022: Live stream & start time for Apple iOS 16 event

One of the biggest days of the year for Apple is finally here. On Monday, Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a keynote address. We expect to see the latest updates for Apple’s software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. If you want to see everything that Apple reveals at WWDC 2022, tune in to the live stream embedded below starting at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.
TECHNOLOGY
idropnews.com

7 Hidden iOS 16 Features Apple Didn’t Even Mention at WWDC

During this week’s iOS 16 unveiling, Apple shared the most significant new features coming to its next major iPhone software update. However, as always, time never permits Apple to go into the kind of exhaustive detail about a new iOS release that it once did. There’s simply too much there.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Will your iPad get the iPadOS 16 update?

Now that iPadOS 16 has been unveiled by Apple, we've got a glimpse into how iPads will look in the next few months, when the software update comes along to our tablets. Not all iPads will get this update though, because with every respective iPadOS build, Apple removes some older devices from its compatibility list.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macos#Software Update#Wwdc 2022#Facetime#Apple S Macos#Source Image Credit
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iOS 16 release date: Apple announces launch of iPhone update and new Apple Watch and Mac software

Apple has set the rough release date of its upcoming iPhone update and other new software.The iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 updates were revealed during Apple’s WWDC event, broadcast from its California campus.Many of the updates focus on personalisation, as well as tweaks to the look and feel of new software.Now Apple has said that the new updates will be coming in a developer beta later today. That software will only be available to registered developers – and even they are advised not to install it onto their primary device, in case of any bugs or...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Netflix Cyberpunk Edgerunners aime unveiled

Netflix has released its first trailer for its upcoming new aime TV series Cyberpunk Edgerunners. Created in conjunction with CD PROJEKT RED and Studio Trigger tells a new stand-alone story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City. A technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Software
CNET

Apple Announces New Continuity Features at WWDC 2022

Apple unveiled a new set of continuity features at its WWDC 2022 event on Monday that aim to make your experience across your devices even more seamless. As part of its MacOS Ventura announcement during the keynote, Apple said it's extending its Handoff functionality to FaceTime, which will allow you to seamlessly flip your FaceTime calls from your iPhone to your Mac and back again. If you're on a FaceTime call on your iPhone and bring it close to your Mac, your Mac will recognize the call on your iPhone, giving you the option to continue your call on a larger screen. The function works both ways, so you can hand calls off in either direction.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

WatchOS 9: The New Apple Watch Features We Could See at WWDC

Apple is expected to announce its next major software update for the Apple Watch at its developer conference next week. Software updates bring new features to Apple's smartwatches and provide more context about the company's general direction for the Apple Watch. Apple will likely preview the software on June 6...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Apple WWDC 2022 full presentation

If you missed yesterday’s live Apple WWDC 2022 developer presentation during which Apple introduced their new M2 chip and laptops in the form of the Apple MacBook Pro M2 laptop and Apple MacBook Air M2, both of which will be available to purchase next month during July 2022. Being...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

A last-minute MacBook Air leak mentions color options ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple’s annual WWDC event is reserved for software announcements, as the iPhone maker unveils the next-gen operating systems for its various hardware products. But Apple also announces new hardware devices at the show, and WWDC 2022 might deliver such product reveals. Those expecting Apple to showcase the first-gen mixed reality glasses at the event should know that most rumors say that won’t be the case. But the same reports indicate the MacBook Air 2022 refresh is coming at WWDC, with a last-minute leak mentioning the laptop’s colors.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Apple-inspired concepts that could be launched as legit products this WWDC

Since its foundation in 1976, Apple has been always been at the peak of modern innovation! And let’s take a moment to appreciate all the awesome products and inspiration Apple has provided us with. The groundbreaking tech giant never fails to surprise us, we always find ourselves biting our nails and squirming with curiosity, whenever Apple announces a new product launch! Their ingenious and mesmerizing designs and design philosophy have inspired and influenced designers all over the world, resulting in some pretty unique Apple-inspired designs! From an Apple game console concept to a 2022 MacBook Air render – these mind-blowing designs are the best of the lot and a dream for every Apple lover. Although we’re pretty satisfied with Apple’s latest launches, we can’t help but just hope that Apple converts these into a reality soon as well!
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple Maps adds multi-stop navigation routes in iOS 16

During the WWDC 2022 developers conference on Monday, Apple executives announced that that its Maps app will be receiving a number of feature updates, including one long sought after by users: the ability to add multiple stops to a route. Users will be able to preload up to fifteen stops...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple M2 Pro chip coming later this year

Apple unveiled their latest silicon processor at WWDC 2022 this week, the Apple M2 and now we have details on their new Apple M2 Pro chip. It looks like Apple is getting ready to launch its next processor, according to a recent report, production of the new M2 processor will start later this year.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in iPadOS 16

We have already seen some videos of the new iOS 16 and the macOS Ventura and now we have one on the new iPadOS 16 software. The iPadOS 16 was made official at WWDC 2022 earlier this week and the first beta of the software is now available to developers.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy