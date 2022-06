A film about the daughter of the prophet Muhammad has been pulled from the cinemas of one of the U.K.’s biggest chains following protests accusing the feature of blasphemy. Cineworld, which also owns the Regal chain in the U.S., said it was canceling all upcoming screenings of The Lady of Heaven “due to related incidents” and to “ensure the safety of our staff and customers.”More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Chair Shari Redstone to Shareholders: "We Definitely Have the Scale" to CompeteDisney Drops French Theatrical Release for 'Strange World,' Angering Local ExhibitorsCosta-Gavras to Receive Lifetime Honor From Locarno Film Festival Protests erupted in...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO