After having to close the same day it opened, Bettendorf’s Splash Landing is reopening to the public on Thursday, June 9. The aquatic center at 2220 23rd St. (at Middle Road) opened for the season on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 11:30 a.m., but just two and half hours later, had to close due to cloudy water and the inability to see the bottom of the pool, according to the city.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO