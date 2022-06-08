ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

Showers and storms will move into Michiana this afternoon

By John Hammersmith
abc57.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers return to the forecast around lunchtime today. Once we hit the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact most of Michiana. Thunderstorms activity should remain sub-severe. Rainfall accumulation looks to total...

www.abc57.com

WGNtv.com

Strong T-Storm Jasper CO, IN

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Jasper County through 645 PM CDT... At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Wheatfield, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Wheatfield and Baileys Corner.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
WGNtv.com

Strong t-Storms portions of Kankakee Co, Will Co and Lake Co Indiana

.A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will, northeastern Kankakee and southwestern Lake Counties through 600 PM CDT... Pea-sized hail and street flooding with 1-ft standing water in Kennedy Dr area near Bradley in Kankakee Co... At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Grant Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lowell, Beecher and Grant Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
abc57.com

Pop-Up Water Park coming to Goshen on June 18

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Pop-Up Water Park on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Pringle Park for ages 2 and up, and costs $10 per person. Eight waterslides will be available to choose from, and...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Wolcottville water back on, boil advisory in place

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The water in Wolcottville is back on Wednesday night, but now the town has a boil water advisory in place until further notice. The water supply was depleted Wednesday after a contractor hit a water main. A town official said a 12-inch water main was...
WOLCOTTVILLE, IN
City
Michiana, MI
abc57.com

Outdoor South Bend film series returns with The Sandlot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Downtown South Bend Inc.’s outdoor film series returns on June 11 after being put on hold since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film series will provide free movie screenings on the Gridiron every second Saturday of each month throughout the remainder of the summer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

El Rancho Viejo set to open new location in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant is scheduled to open in downtown South Bend next week. On Wednesday, crews hung the sign outside of El Rancho Viejo on W. Washington Street. The restaurant’s opening is scheduled for June 16. The restaurant plans to bring a little night...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Free History Hike to present story of Baintertown Park

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a free History Hike exploring the origins of Baintertown Park. Hikes will take place on June 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on June 17 from 1p.m. to 2 p.m. Weather permitting, the event will be outdoors,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Two Boaters Rescued In Kosciusko County Tuesday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two boaters were rescued in Kosciusko County Tuesday. It happened shortly before 2 P.M. as officers with the DNR arrived shortly after getting a call from Kosciusko County Dispatch in reference to two sinking boats on Shock Lake. 25-year-old Dalton Stiver of Cromwell and 47-year-old Charles Stiver of Syracuse were water testing a boat when it began taking on water. While attempting to keep the vessel afloat, their second boat also began taking on water. Both boats quickly sank leaving both operators in the water without personal flotation devices (PFDs). They were able to hold on to the submerged vessels until rescue personnel arrived. Turkey Creek Fire rescue personnel were able to launch an air boat and safely retrieve both men from the water. Both operators were cited for not having wearable PFDs on the watercraft as required by law. Conservation Officers remind all boaters that wearable PFDs are required for every person on a boat.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Body recovered from pond in Woodland Lake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police confirm they recovered a body from a pond in the Woodland Lake neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. It's near where they were searching for missing 81-year-old Steven Clemmer earlier in the day, one officer said. The statewide Silver Alert issued for Clemmer was canceled...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Hickory Road begin Wednesday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Lane restrictions on a section of Hickory Road begin on June 8, the City of Mishawaka announced. Beginning at 8 a.m., northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane on Hickory Road between McKinley Avenue and Edison Road. The lane restriction is expected to be in...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WOWO News

Body pulled from water in northern Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Arts on the Race returns to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Arts on the Race, presented by Downtown South Bend Inc. and South Bend Venues Parks and Arts, will return on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. along the East Race. An extension of the annual Art Beat show, Arts on the Race is a chance...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Rise 'n Roll offers new doughnut flavors

After three years of anticipation and waiting, new ramen restaurant Okasan Ramen has opened. The ramen shop located next to J.W. Chen’s on South Bend Avenue opened in May and offers four different types of ramen, including a Tonkotsu made with pork broth, as well as a miso ramen and chicken paitan ramen option. In addition to ramen, the restaurant also offers starters such as gyoza, spring rolls and bao buns, as well as other entrees such as rice bowls and stir fry options like pad thai and drunken noodle. In addition to food, the restaurant also serves boba tea which is a a sweet chilled milk tea drink with chewy tapioca balls. You can read more about Okasan Ramen online at southbendtribune.com and search for Market Basket under the business tab.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

High oil prices impact tire cost

The pain at the pump keeps growing as gas prices reach an average of around five dollars and twenty cents per gallon in both Indiana and Michigan. But it’s not just gas prices that are rising due to increased oil prices. Oil prices are not only causing pain at the pump but at the autoshop too. At Zolman Tire, a high demand and low supply is causing a price increase for new tires too.
SOUTH BEND, IN

