Kenneth F. Bakies, 81, of Findlay, passed away peacefully at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. Born Feb. 23, 1941, in Carey, he was the son of Edward N. and Cornelia (Seifker) Bakies Sr. He married Roberta McLaughlin and they were divorced. With the help of mutual friends, Kenneth was introduced to Cheryl Yingling and on June 14, 1980, they married. Cheryl survives in Findlay.

CAREY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO