Cohoes man indicted for Quail Street murder

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A Cohoes man was indicted Tuesday on murder and robbery charges. Ahlaumion Hall, 25, was accused of shooting and killing Charles Gibson Jr. with a shotgun during a robbery on May 26 at 43 Quail Street .

Gibson, 35, died at the scene. Hall was held in jail without bail and is due back in court on July 7.

The indictment includes:

First-degree murder (Felony)

Second-degree murder (Felony)

First-degree robbery (Violent felony)

The indictment was unsealed before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Blain-Lewis is handling the prosecution of this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.