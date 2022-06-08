ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes man indicted for Quail Street murder

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A Cohoes man was indicted Tuesday on murder and robbery charges. Ahlaumion Hall, 25, was accused of shooting and killing Charles Gibson Jr. with a shotgun during a robbery on May 26 at 43 Quail Street .

Gibson, 35, died at the scene. Hall was held in jail without bail and is due back in court on July 7.

The indictment includes:

  • First-degree murder (Felony)
  • Second-degree murder (Felony)
  • First-degree robbery (Violent felony)
Albany City Court closed after cockroaches released inside

The indictment was unsealed before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Blain-Lewis is handling the prosecution of this case.

