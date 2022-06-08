Ukraine says it destroyed an 'elite' Russian unit in eastern Ukraine after a grueling 14-hour battle

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO