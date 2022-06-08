Ukraine says it destroyed an 'elite' Russian unit in eastern Ukraine after a grueling 14-hour battle

Related
Watch: Russian Troops Scramble After Ukrainian Drone Drops Bomb On Trench
Video captured the moment a Ukrainian drone dropped a bomb on Russian soldiers in a trench and sent them scrambling.
NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance
NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'
Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
A Ukrainian mother said Russian soldiers left a grenade in her daughter's piano before deserting their Bucha home
Tatiana Monko, who discovered a grenade in her Bucha apartment, told Insider that Russia's "vile and treacherous" attacks have "ruined our lives."
Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country
Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
Russia is sending a ragtag group of soldiers to fight in Ukraine because of 'significant resourcing problems,' UK intel says
Russia is relying on mercenaries and the forces of Chchen warlod Ramzan Kadyrov to cover gaps in its main army, UK officials said.
Ukraine video shows massive Russian explosions: 'What the most horrific war of the 21st century looks like'
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has posted a video Thursday showing the devastating effects of Russian rocket attacks during the war. The clip shows aerial views of a series of blasts rocking the Ukrainian countryside, sending shockwaves and plumes of smoke billowing into the sky. "This is what largest and...
'There's No Food': Russian Soldiers Forced To Eat Dogs, Ukraine Claims
Kyiv's security service said it had intercepted messages between Kremlin troops about eating a terrier and how Ukraine's forces were "beating us like kids."
Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert
Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion
A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
Finland's president has a message for Russia as it inches closer to joining NATO: 'You caused this'
Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday if Moscow wonders why Helsinki is moving toward joining NATO then Russia should "look at the mirror."
Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions
The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
Reports: Odesa military source says Ukraine struck Russian Naval ship in Black Sea
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the southwestern Odesa region said on May 12 that a strike by Ukrainian naval forces damaged a Russian logistics ship in the Black Sea. The claim could not...
If Tensions with Russia Escalate, Finland’s Awesome Underground Spaces Will Act as Nuclear Bunkers
Finland may soon join NATO alongside its western neighbor Sweden. The move is expected to draw the ire of Russia, and though Finnish authorities aren’t expecting imminent threats, they want to be prepared for the worst. Finland, which shares 800 miles of its eastern border with Russia, is not...
Putin said he'll have a 'serious talk' with the West after being told he's to 'blame for everything'
Putin smiled as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the West blamed the Russian leader for the world's current economic troubles.
‘This is cowardly’: Russia’s UN ambassador storms out after European Council president blames Moscow for global food crisis
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Russian UN Ambassador walked out of a Security Council meeting on Monday after the European Council President accused Russia of engineering a food crisis with its war on Ukraine.
Fleeing Russian soldiers left behind key military documents that indicated Putin had plans to seize all of Ukraine, officials said
The military documents were discovered by Ukrainian forces who liberated the northeastern town of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast.
After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed
When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
Russia claims it can't remove Black Sea blockade due to Ukrainian mines, Kyiv cries foul
Ukraine’s foreign ministry on Thursday pushed back on Russia’s claims that it cannot remove its naval blockade in the Black Sea until Kyiv demines the vital port thoroughfare. "After attacking Ukraine, Russia has blocked Ukrainian seaports. The Russian army has mined areas of the sea, and is constantly...
Biden administration is 'considering sending American special forces to Ukraine to guard the Kyiv embassy' less than a week after it reopened
State Department and Pentagon officials have reportedly drawn up plans to send special forces troops to Ukraine to guard the U.S. embassy in Kyiv. Details emerged on Monday, a week after the embassy reopened for the first time since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February. The plans have yet to...
