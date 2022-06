New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidates leveraged Tuesday’s recall of progressive San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin to boost their own criminal justice strategies – and denounce those of Democrats. While it’s unclear whether Boudin’s recall is a harbinger for progressives in New York, according to experts, it is indicative of shifting attitudes on criminal justice policies at a time when New Yorkers’ concerns about elevated crime is expected to weigh heavily on voters during the upcoming midterm elections.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO