The metaverse is quickly becoming a part of everyday life. It has gone from a niche hobby patronized by mostly gamers to something that everyone can be a part of. As such, there has been the move of ordinary and important personalities into the space. The latest of these is the Bundesliga football star Kevin Prince Boateng who has announced that he plans to have his wedding in the metaverse.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO