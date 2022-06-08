ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

World Ocean Day: Maud Fontenoy and Jacques Rougerie are guests of Dimitri Pavlenko

tellerreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day, our guests oppose their point of view on current political...

www.tellerreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Migration to the US is on the rise again – but it's unlikely to be fully addressed during the Summit of the Americas, or anytime soon

An estimated 6,000 Latin American migrants are traveling together through Mexico to reach the U.S. by foot and car, marking the largest caravan yet in 2022 of migrants traveling to the U.S. border. Their journey coincides with the ninth Summit of the Americas, a regional meeting of country leaders from North, South and Central America that happens about once every three years. This forum grants political leaders an opportunity to discuss regional issues, like democracy and trade agreements, as a group. This year, the summit is taking place in Los Angeles and runs June 8-10. Migration is a major...
IMMIGRATION
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Ocean#The One Ocean Summit
Robb Report

A New Wine Scholarship Aims to Support Industry Professionals Affected by Geopolitical Conflict

Click here to read the full article. In an effort to give back to the winemaking community, a new scholarship will support industry professionals who have been the victims of war or geopolitical conflict. Artémis Domaines, the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons have teamed up to offer the Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships, which will give five scholars six months of on-site viticultural and vinicultural training, worth up to 20,000 euros each. (Robb Report is serving as the media partner for this year’s Golden Vines Awards, run by the Gérard Basset Foundation and Liquid Icons.) In France,...
DRINKS
The Independent

‘Lead us out of this mess,’ UN chief demands of world leaders at environment summit in Stockholm

The secretary general of the United Nations has demanded that world leaders “lead us out of this mess” at the launch of an environment summit in Sweden. Stockholm +50 got underway on Thursday, half a century after the first UN Conference on the Human Environment. Thousands of people gathered in the Swedish city at a critical juncture, with the world facing the triple threat of a climate crisis, massive biodiversity loss and rampant pollution. The inaugural 1972 event was the beginning of the UN’s push for global environmental action and eventually led to the formation of the UN...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
US News and World Report

US Envoy Expected to Visit Beirut Next Week Over Israel Gas Dispute

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A U.S. mediator will visit Beirut next week to discuss a dispute over a maritime border with Israel, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Tuesday, according to a parliament source and local media. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein will visit on Sunday or Monday, Berri told a...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

British Virgin Islands: UK decides against direct rule of territory

The UK has decided not to impose direct rule on the British Virgin Islands, despite a report finding gross failures of governance in the territory. The review said the BVI's constitution should be suspended and its government dissolved amid corruption concerns. But the foreign secretary will instead allow a new...
POLITICS
Fox News

China, Cambodia break ground on port, dismiss US concerns

Chinese and Cambodian officials broke ground Wednesday on a contentious naval port expansion project, dismissing American concerns it could provide Beijing with a strategically important military outpost on the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodian Defense Minister Tea Banh, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and other officials donned white gloves before...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Australia, New Zealand Leaders Say 'In Lockstep' on Pacific, Climate

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The leaders of Australia and New Zealand vowed on Friday to take their ties to "a new level" through greater collaboration on climate change and regional security. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the two countries shared concerns about the Pacific as China pushes to expand its...
CHINA
US News and World Report

China Hails 'Iron-Clad' Cambodia Ties as Work Begins on Naval Base

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - A Chinese official said on Wednesday an "iron-clad partnership" with Cambodia was bolstered by military cooperation, as work began on a China-funded upgrade of Cambodia's biggest naval base that has raised U.S. concern about China's growing influence. Cambodian Minister of Defence Tea Banh dismissed fears that...
POLITICS
InsideClimate News

Fifty Years After the UN’s Stockholm Environment Conference, Leaders Struggle to Realize its Vision of ‘a Healthy Planet’

STOCKHOLM—Diplomats from countries around the world gathered here last week to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment—the meeting that made the environment a prominent international issue. Last week’s two-day event was both a celebration of the principles germinated during the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Japan business community seeks further relaxation of border controls

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's business community issued a joint statement on Friday seeking further relaxation of border controls, as the country begins a gradual easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The statement by domestic business lobby Keidanren and foreign chambers of commerce urged further easing to "facilitate an environment...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy