Virginia State

Scattered storms possible through Wednesday night

By The Weather Authority
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight as an upper-level wave and associated cold front moves through the area. A few storms could be severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat.

The cold front will move through central Virginia early Thursday morning, yielding hot, dry, and breezy weather during the day. Noticeably lower humidity will arrive by early evening. Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonal, with low humidity.

Another storm system will move into the area Saturday, bringing us a good chance for showers, and possibly a storm or two. The rain will taper by evening, with dry and warm weather expected Sunday.

Ridging will develop early next week, bringing hot and increasingly humid weather to the area.

