ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly train derailment in eastern Iran

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43W5qU_0g40d5WK00
World News

At least 17 people have been killed and 50 more have been injured after a passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran, authorities said.

Four of the seven carriages in the train derailed in the early morning darkness near the desert city of Tabas, roughly 340 miles south-east of the capital, Tehran, state television reported.

The report said the number of casualties could rise, though initial details about the disaster involving a train reportedly carrying some 350 passengers remained unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gb3Jf_0g40d5WK00
The derailment took place near the desert city of Tabas (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP) (AP)

Rescue teams with ambulances and helicopters have arrived in the remote area, where communication is poor.

Over a dozen people suffered critical injuries, with some transferred to local hospitals, officials said.

Iranian media quoted the governor of Tabas, Ali Akbar Rahimi, as saying the crash killed at least 17 people and that the number of fatalities may rise as rescuers search the train carriages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PU6tR_0g40d5WK00
Rescuers at the scene (IRIB via AP) (AP)

Aerial footage of the desert site of the disaster showed train carriages on their side, with some rescuers running at the scene as they tried to care for the injured.

State TV later aired images from a hospital where the injured received treatment. One of those injured told the broadcaster they felt the train suddenly brake and then slow before the derailment.

“Passengers were bouncing in the car like balls in the air,” said the injured passenger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2gSv_0g40d5WK00
It is feared the death toll will rise (Iranian Red Crescent Society via AP) (AP)

The derailment happened some 30 miles outside of Tabas on the rail line that links the city to the central city of Yazd.

The report said the crash is under investigation. Initial reports suggested the train collided with an excavator near the track.

Iran’s worst train disaster came in 2004, when a runaway train loaded with petrol, fertiliser, sulphur and cotton crashed near the historic city of Neyshabur, killing some 320 people, injuring 460 others and damaging five villages.

Another train crash in 2016 killed dozens of people and injured scores more.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Honeytrap’ murder gang member to be freed from prison

A member of a gang who lured a teenager to his death with a “honeytrap” could walk free from prison within weeks after he was cleared for release by the Parole Board. Samantha Joseph led lovestruck Shakilus Townsend into an ambush where he was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed six times by a masked and hooded gang in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bus falls into deep ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing 22

A speeding bus veered off a narrow mountain road and plummeted into a ravine in a remote area of southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, killing 22 passengers including women and children, a government official said.The accident happened in the district of Qilla Saifullah in Baluchistan province.Deputy District Administrator Mohammad Qasim said rescuers transported the bodies to a nearby hospital. There were apparently no survivors, he added. Qasim initially said 18 people died in the accident but later added that rescuers retrieved four more bodies from the badly destroyed wreckage of the bus. He said relatives of passengers who died in...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment#Rescuers#Runaway Train#Traffic Accident#Iranian
Fox News

Iran train derailment: At least 17 people killed, 50 others injured

A passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran early Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and injuring 50 more, including some critically, authorities said. The report said the number of casualties could rise, though initial details about the disaster involving a train reportedly carrying some 350 passengers remained unclear. Four...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Indonesian colonel sentenced to life in jail for throwing bodies of teens into river after hitting them with car

An army colonel in Indonesia was sentenced to life in prison by the country’s military tribunal for dumping the remains of two teenagers in a river after his car collided with their motorcycle in a traffic accident last year.Judges at the Jakarta military tribunal said they considered Colonel Priyanto’s actions – which led to the deaths of the two teens aged 17 and 14 – to be premeditated murder.The court also ordered that the armed forces dismiss the middle-rank officer from military service.According to the autopsy, one of the victims was still alive when Priyanto had tossed their bodies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BBC

Connor Marron death: Student was soaking and shoeless when hit by train

The parents of a student who was found "soaked from the waist down" and without shoes after he was hit by a train in north London have said they may never know what happened. Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend before he was killed in the early hours of 2 January.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

At least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria

LAGOS (Reuters) -Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami,...
RELIGION
The Independent

British skydiver killed jumping off 800m cliff in Italy

A British base jumper has been killed after his parachute failed to open.Dylan Morris Roberts, 33, died during the accident in the Italian Alps on Friday – just a day after an Australian was killed in a similar incident.The former skydiving instructor was reportedly with a group of five friends in the popular hiking area of Monte Brento in the northern region of Trentino when he jumped from a height of 800m.He is said to have jumped from a spot known locally as “Happy Birthday” at about 7am but hit the side of the mountain after falling for about 200m,...
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Ash covers towns after Philippines volcano eruption

A volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on Sunday, prompting evacuations from ash-covered towns while authorities warned of possible further eruptions. The Manila airport authority said no flights have been affected by the eruption so far, though pilots were warned about coming near the area.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy