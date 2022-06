ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers added that according to a source of his, there was no "meaningful discussion" about a contract extension, but it "doesn't mean there won't be". Contreras -- who will be a free agent after this season -- is currently leading the Cubs in runs scored (35), on-base percentage (.403), slugging percentage (.530) and OPS (.933), while ranking second in home runs (10), walks (24) and batting average (.277).

