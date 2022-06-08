ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Franken picked by Democrats to challenge Grassley in 2022 General Election

KGLO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY — Republican Senator Chuck Grassley will face retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken in the General Election. Franken won the Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate nomination, finishing 12 points ahead of former Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, the early favorite in the race. “We must defeat Chuck Grassley,”...

www.kglonews.com

