(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says the accused Ames church shooter had been relieved of his National Guard duty. Reynolds says she has been briefed on the situation by the Guard’s adjutant general. Investigators say Johnathan Whitlach killed his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Eden Montang, and Montang’s friend, 21-year-old Vivian Flores last week. Whitlach shot himself to death. The governor says Whitlach had been seeing a mental health coordinator. Montang had recently ended a relationship with him and he had been charged last month with harassing her at work. Whitlach and Montang had been members of the same Iowa National Guard unit.

2 DAYS AGO