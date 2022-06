MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Country Music Fest is officially underway in Myrtle Beach. We love any good excuse to boot scoot boogie into the weekend!. It only made sense to join you from The Bowery in Myrtle Beach. It’s been around since the 1940′s and today still remains a tried a true honky tonk with a rich history. It’s where the band Alabama got their start and during, before, and after CCMF shows, it’s the place to be.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO