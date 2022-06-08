ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Reynolds backed candidates defeat handful of House Republicans

KGLO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed a handful of G-O-P Primary candidates for Iowa House seats — all were running against House Republicans who opposed her state scholarships for 10,000 students...

www.kglonews.com

superhits1027.com

A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
bleedingheartland.com

Todd Halbur scores big upset in Iowa GOP state auditor primary

The establishment candidate should have focused more on the Iowa Republican primary for state auditor. Unofficial returns from the June 7 election show Mary Ann Hanusa received 79,875 votes (48.8 percent) to 83,843 votes (51.2 percent) for Todd Halbur. The result shocked me, since Hanusa had the public backing of the governor, most of Iowa's Congressional delegation, and many state legislators, whereas Halbur was virtually unknown when he filed nominating papers in March.
IOWA STATE
wizmnews.com

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After running unopposed in Iowa’s primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates. DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking...
IOWA STATE
Local
Iowa Elections
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Des Moines, IA
Elections
City
Des Moines, IA
Pen City Current

Mitchell, Widbin defeated in Republican primaries

DES MOINES – Iowa Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Wayland) was ousted in Tuesday’s primary voting for State Rep. District 87. Mitchell, whose district has changed for the upcoming term due to state redistricting, is serving his second term representing southeast Iowa, including northwest Lee County. The new 87th district...
LEE COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Full list of Iowa statehouse winners in 2022 primaries

IOWA, USA — Statehouse election results can be seen in the story below, and complete primary election results are at this link. The 2022 Iowa primary races included a number of statehouse races to watch. Races are the first in new districts, some had busy primary fields and others...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: A mean, disappointing 2022 Iowa legislative session

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature had a mean streak. On the session’s first day, Senate President Jake Chapman, a Republican from Adel, declared that public schools and the media have a “sinister agenda” aimed at harming children. With that began a session where many majority Republicans and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds assailed public education. Chapman even proposed legislation that would have made teachers and school staff into criminals for making books he dubbed obscene available in libraries.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

In Iowa, Republicans outnumbered Democrats in Tuesday's primary election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Voter turnout inTuesday's primary election was higher than in previous ones, according to unofficial numbers released by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the election. That's the second-highest total for a primary since 1994. Additionally, more than 73,000 Iowans...
IOWA STATE
Person
Kim Reynolds
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

65,000 absentee ballots cast for primary

DES MOINES — Tens of thousands of Iowans have cast absentee ballots for today’s Primary Election. Secretary of State Paul Pate has the latest numbers. “We’re about 65,000 early voting. That is above 2018 numbers, so that, to me, is a good indicator that people are paying attention,” Pate told Radio Iowa. “I don’t know if it’ll be as high as the past presidential cycle, but for a non-presidential election year, I think it’s pretty good.”
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
#House Republicans#Iowa House#Gop Candidates#Politics State#G O P Primary#Gop
KGLO News

Statehouse results — Bloomingdale holds off challenge from Hild

NORTHWOOD — A current member of north-central Iowa’s delegation to the Iowa House has survived a primary challenge. Northwood Republican Jane Bloomingdale, who has served three terms in the current House District 51, won the GOP nomination on Tuesday for the new House District 60, which includes all of Worth and Mitchell counties, the western third of Cerro Gordo County including Clear Lake, and the far northwest corner of Floyd County. Bloomingdale defeated retired teacher Deb Hild of Clear Lake by a margin of 1592-1335. There was no Democratic primary for the seat.
NORTHWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
