Days after state Rep. Jasmine Crockett won the Democratic nomination to replace retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in Congress, she was having bad dreams. “I’m having these nightmares and I wake up and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute. Did I win?’” Crockett joked during an interview with The Dallas Morning News. “I wake up and I Google myself.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO