Andover nursing home never responded to a PR firm's lawsuit. Judge says turn over $105K

By Lori Comstock, New Jersey Herald
 2 days ago
A state Superior Court judge has added another bill in the tens of thousands to the list for a troubled Andover nursing home teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

The owners of Woodland Behavioral Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, formerly Andover Subacute II, and the attorneys representing the embattled facility failed to respond to a lawsuit in December 2021 filed by a public relations firm seeking monies they say were owed to them, according to court records.

As a result, Woodland now owes Mercury Public Affairs $105,000, the amount they sought, plus any post-judgment interest, Sussex County Superior Court Judge William McGovern III ordered. The judge granted a motion in May by Mercury's attorneys seeking a default judgment against Alliance Healthcare Holdings of Lakewood, whose officers include Woodland's CEO's Chaim “Mutty” Scheinbaum and Louis Schwartz. Woodland's attorneys Peter Slocum and Christopher Porrino, of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Woodland purportedly owed Mercury $275,000 for services the high-stakes public strategy firm provided to help boost the struggling facility's reputation following the discovery of a makeshift morgue holding 17 deceased residents at the height of the pandemic in spring 2020. Alliance paid the firm $140,000, which included a payment of $52,500 in December after the filing of the lawsuit, but still owed $105,000.

"Despite repeated requests, (Alliance) failed and/or refuse to satisfy the remaining outstanding balance due," Mercury wrote in a letter to the court, seeking a judge to order Alliance to pay up.

NJ primary 2022:Local election results for Bergen, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties

Local:Wantage man charged with murder in 2012 killing not able to stand trial, judge rules

The PR firm, which has a location in Trenton but is based in Delaware, contracted with Scheinbaum in April 2020 and worked to provide crisis, reputation and issues management and strategic media relations. A spokesperson with Mercury often fielded questions by reporters for several months in 2020.

Although Alliance was to pay the fees, Mercury worked in concert with Lowenstein Sandler to begin providing services on April 17, 2020, just days after police made their startling discovery at the Mulford Road facility that was later flocked with tri-state media outlets. Mercury provided services at a rate of $35,000 a month until at least the end of December, records show.

The latest court ruling comes as the facility nears potential financial collapse, state officials said in court filings last month. The facility has a negative cash flow, limited borrowing capacity and projected required capital expenditures.

The judge's decision to temporarily install a receiver to oversee Woodland was made, in part, due to the facility's risk of needing bankruptcy protection, court records show.

Should Alliance not pay what is owed, the court can help Mercury receive the money it is owed through a lien on Alliance's personal assets, such as real or personal property, according to the New Jersey Judiciary.

Ongoing issues

Late last month at the request of state and federal officials, a state Superior Court judge temporarily turned over operations of the nursing home into the hands of Allen Wilen, a partner at the business advisory firm EisnerAmper. Wilen is tasked with taking over the finances, retaining staff and maintaining proper services for 366 residents.

Attorneys representing Alliance and the owners of the property who lease the Woodland building to Alliance, known as BNJD Mulford Property, did not deny allegations raised by the state's Health Department with respect to the health and safety of residents, according to the judge. Instead, they argued that the state was aware they had a plan in place that would have led to a comprehensive plan of correction. It was, however, just a proposal, the judge said.

A final hearing to determine if a permanent receiver is necessary is set for July 7.

The move by the state's top officials was the latest in a string of decisions to ensure the safety of Woodland's residents. Surveyors twice in April and in early May found that conditions at one of the state's largest nursing homes had only gotten worse, leading to the need for intervention.

In back-to-back filings on March 26, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ordered a halt of funds to the Medicare-reliant facility as the state revoked the nursing home's license.

Robin Ford, the state Health Department's deputy commissioner of health systems, said in court records that Woodland made no efforts to bring the facility into compliance, stating that residents were in immediate and serious risk of harm. Under the order, residents will need to be transferred to another facility by Aug. 15.

Lori Comstock can be reached on Twitter: @LoriComstockNJH, on Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LoriComstockNJH or by phone: 973-383-1194.

wrnjradio.com

Man charged in connection with 6 Morris County commercial burglaries

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Pennsylvania man has been charged in connection with six commercial burglaries allegedly committed in Dover, Florham Park Borough, Randolph Township, and Roxbury Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. The Morris County commercial burglaries transpired between November 2021 and January 2022, Carroll...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
