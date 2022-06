City of Atlanta Launches Annual Summer Food Program. Collaborative Effort to Serve More Than 150,000 Meals to Atlanta Children. ATLANTA—Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of the City’s annual Summer Food Program. The initiative is a partnership between the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning’s Bright from the Start program, which provides nutritious meals to children underserved communities during the summer months. The annual program serves breakfast and lunch onsite to school-aged children up to age 18. Meals are provided at participating City of Atlanta recreation centers through Camp Best Friends as well as other partner locations. The food program kicks off June 6 and ends July 29.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO