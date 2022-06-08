ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inditex reports forecast-beating sales despite store closures in Russia, lockdowns in China

By Joshua Kirby
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEzQf_0g40YAx500
In this file photo taken on July 31, 2016 founder and chairman of the Inditex fashion group Amancio Ortega (R) laughs with his daughter Marta Ortega at the end of the 32nd edition of the A Coruna International Show Jumping competition at the Casas Novas Equestrian Centre in Arteixo. miguel riopa/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Industria de Diseno Textil SA said Wednesday that sales and earnings grew strongly in the first quarter of its fiscal year despite store closures in China and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Spanish fashion giant

ITX,

+6.35%

booked quarterly sales of 6.74 billion euros ($7.22 billion) in the February-April period, beating the EUR6.29 billion expected by analysts, according to a poll of estimates taken from FactSet. Sales rose 36% from a year earlier.

Sales growth was strong across geographies, except those affected by restrictions, Inditex said. In China, 67 stores were subject to lockdowns in the quarter, but only four now remain closed, the company said.

Earnings before interest and taxes nearly doubled on year to EUR1.03 billion as the operating margin climbed several points to 15.3% on a gross margin that rose to 60.1%, the highest level in a decade, the owner of Zara and other fashion brands said.

Net profit increased to EUR760 million, despite the company booking a charge of EUR216 million relating to expected costs this year in Russia and Ukraine, Inditex said. The group earlier this year closed all stores and operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

The new quarter has begun strongly, the company said, with sales to June 5 rising 17% organically.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inditex#Russia#Industria De#Diseno Textil Sa#Spanish#Itx#Joshualeokirby
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Target (TGT) & Kohl's (KSS) Make For Turbulent Morning In Retail

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Target shares are missing the mark this morning after the retailer announced plans to reduce inventory and also revised its operating margin guidance. Shares were down more than -7% in premarket trading as investors digested the plan, which includes markdowns, price hikes to counteract higher fuel and transportation costs, and adjustments to supply chains.
RETAIL
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Target, J.M. Smucker, Kohl's and more

Target (TGT) – Target announced a series of moves to "right-size" its inventory levels, including additional markdowns and canceling orders. It cut its operating margin guidance for the current quarter to 2% from the prior 5.3% but said the margin would recover to about 6% in the back half of the year. Target slumped 7.9% in the premarket.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
Vice

How a Tweet Led to the Downfall of a $1 Billion Drug Cartel

Daniel Kinahan was at the top of his game. Living it up in a luxury apartment at the Palm Jumeirah resort in Dubai, the boxing-loving Irish gangster had just been name-checked three times by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on a viral video clip. “I’m just after getting off the phone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Retail sell-off: discounters, auto stores lead losses

(Reuters) - A rout in consumer stocks gained more steam on Friday, as shares of Ross Stores led a retreat of other discount stores to cap off a bleak week for retailers. Ross shares were down 24.4% at $70.06 after falling as low as $69.75 after the discount apparel retailer cut its 2022 same-store-sales estimate to a decline of 2%-4% versus an earlier flat-to-up 3% target.
RETAIL
WWD

Victoria’s Secret Latest Retailer Hit by Supply Chain Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is the latest retailer to feel the effects of inflation.  The lingerie and beauty company — which includes Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and the Pink brands — revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday after the market closed, falling short on top- and bottom-line results, thanks to rising costs throughout the supply chain and lapping stimulus checks. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Red Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 But the firm met Wall Street’s expectation, leaving investors unsure...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Kohl’s Gets 2 Competing Takeover Bids

Kohl’s has been the recipient of takeover bids from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group, a retail holding company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Thursday (June 2). Sycamore will value the department store chain at around the mid-$50s a share, with Franchise Group offering around $60....
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot Stock Slump As Target Signals Big Summer Discounts For Overstocked Retailers

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report shares moved sharply lower Tuesday, with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot Inc. (The) Report following suit, as investors dumped retail stocks in the wake of Target's (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report surprise warning on profit margins and the prospect of deeper near-term discounts from overstocked merchants over the summer months.
RETAIL
Reuters

Target warns of more margin squeeze as excess inventory weighs

June 7 (Reuters) - Target Corp (TGT.N) on Tuesday cut its quarterly profit margin forecast issued just weeks earlier, and said it would have to offer deeper discounts to clear inventory as decades-high inflation takes a toll on demand. The surprise outlook revision sent shares of Target down nearly 7%...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

AEO CEO on Bloated Inventory: ‘We Are Taking Swift Measures to Reset’

Click here to read the full article. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. ended up overshooting demand after aggressively planning first-quarter merchandise, leaving the specialty retailer with a pile of inventory it’ll need to mark down during the second quarter. In a Nutshell: Total ending inventory at cost rose 46 percent to $682 million versus $467 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher costs drove half of the increase, with American Eagle and Aerie each driving half of the increase. Total units were up 24 percent due to high-in transit and on-hand inventory. “In hindsight, our buys and overall plans were too optimistic for the...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why Costco Stock Is Sliding Today

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower alongside several retailers in sympathy with Target Corp TGT, which announced an inventory optimization plan that will result in additional second-quarter costs. Target is planning to take several actions in the second quarter, including additional markdowns, removing excess inventory and canceling orders.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Target warns profits will take short-term hit as it cuts back on excess inventory

TGT TARGET CORP. 153.47 -6.26 -3.92%. The company said during its first-quarter earnings call last month that it had "softer-than-expected sales in several categories" during the first three months of the year, which resulted "in too much inventory in those areas." Since then, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the company...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

139K+
Followers
31K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy