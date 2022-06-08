ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran Sent Two Crude Statues to Aussie DJs

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Ed Sheeran loves Australia, and the feeling is mutual.

So when he sent something special to Nova radio DJs Fitzy & Wippa, he made sure it was the gift that keeps giving.

The Sydney breakfast crew opened their presents from Sheeran on-air, revealing a pair of marble phalluses, painted in the Aussie green and gold.

“We know Ed loves crude, inappropriate gifts and this was no exception,” says the team at the commercial network.

Sheeran doesn’t just send giant members to any old acquaintance. During his most recent chat on Nova, Sheeran told of how he sent a marble willy to his good friend and collaborator Elton John.

The British pop superstar will get a chance to visit the artworks when he returns to Australia next year for his + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour ), a ten-date stadium run produced by Frontier Touring, the concerts company founded by his late bestie Michael Gudinski.

The “Bad Habits” singer smashed the record for the highest-selling tour in history, when his 2017 Divide trek shifted 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand.

Watch the big reveal below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ed Sheeran delivers emotional song for the Queen to close Jubilee celebrations

Ed Sheeran delivered an emotional rendition of his hit song Perfect to close the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.A montage of video clips of the Queen throughout her reign played as the pop superstar, 31, sang the romantic ballad while playing the guitar.The song was chosen as a tribute to the monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who featured in the nostalgic video footage.Sheeran’s performance was followed by a brief appearance from the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony to bring her four-day historic Platinum celebrations to a close.Speaking ahead of his performance on the BBC, Sheeran told presenter...
MUSIC
Billboard

BTS’ Jungkook Accidentally Deleted All His Instagram Posts While Tidying Up: ‘I Just Wanted to Make it Look Nicer’

Click here to read the full article. If  you’ve clicked over to BTS member Jungkook’s personal Instagram account lately you probably noticed that it was pretty spare. There’s a good, wholesome reason, which the K-pop group’s youngest member explained in a Vlive chat on Tuesday (June 7) after ARMY began speculating that it might be some kind of secret sign of a new project or an exciting announcement. The answer, however, was not nearly as exciting. In fact, it’s something your mom might have done by accident. “It’s not because something happened,” he said during the chat. “I just didn’t like...
ACCIDENTS
Billboard

Bruno Mars Talks SelvaRey Spirits: ‘We Are Driven to Make Rum Sexy’

Click here to read the full article. Bruno Mars just wants to keep the party going. After collecting one gilded gramophone after another for his hip-swaying hits — most recently as Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak — the Grammy-winning musician aims to liven things up with his rum brand, SelvaRey. Mars (né Peter Hernandez) is more than just a starry face of the spirits company. He co-owns the Los Angeles-based label, which was launched in 2014 by brothers Seth Gold (a former real estate developer) and Marc Gold (a journalist-turned-retail and restaurant entrepreneur) and their longtime friend, Robert Herzig (who previously worked in business development)....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kylie Minogue Finally Settles the Debate on the Definitive Gay Anthem: Here’s Her Pick

Click here to read the full article. There is no doubt that Kylie Minogue is a gay icon. After being adopted by the LGBTQ community early on in her career, the star has made a point of always making her queer fans feel seen. Now, she’s ready to answer a vital question this Pride Month: What is the ultimate gay anthem? On the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday (June 7), Minogue was asked a series of burning questions, including her thoughts on the greatest gay anthem of all time. The “Can’t Get You Out of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gudinski
Person
Michael Buble
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Nova
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nelly
Person
Elton John
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
musictimes.com

Alan White Shocking Cause of Death: John Lennon's Drummer Dead at 72

Alan White, Yes and John Lennon's drummer, has died. He was 72. White, who became part of Yes for 50 years since 1972, tragically cut his career with them following his death. His family shared a statement on his Facebook page, saying that Alan White's cause of death was due to a brief illness.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Djs#Crude#Statues#Fitzy Wippa#British#Frontier Touring#Star Of Nelly
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

The Beatles Secret: Here's How Paul McCartney Made 'Abbey Road' Song

Paul McCartney chose the best inspiration to create one of the songs in The Beatles' album, "Abbey Road." Out of The Beatles members, McCartney is the most public about how he has written and composed songs throughout their career. For instance, he said he made "Yesterday" when he was about...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Look Behind the Famous ‘Abbey Road’ Album Cover by The Beatles

First things first. The photograph emblazoned on The Beatles‘ Abbey Road album cover was indeed taken on a street named Abbey Road. It was that picture that dressed up The Beatles’ 11th studio album (1969), which was designed in the Side 1, Side 2 style with a total of 11 tracks. Abbey Road, along with its album cover, would eventually become known as one of the greatest records of all time. But what of its culturally iconic photograph? What is the story behind the immortalized snapshot of the four Beatles?
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

60 Top LGBTQ Anthems of All Time

How does a song become a gay anthem? Like the LGBTQ+ community itself, our soundtrack is vast and diverse. We have recorded our history and contribution to the culture through music, and with this list we acknowledge and remember the forerunners that have made possible the positive changes we’ve seen over the decades. These songs are a testimony to our resilience and excellence.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 40 Best Short Songs

To say what you mean within the confines of a song is already a feat. To say it in two minutes or less is even more of an accomplishment. In the '50s and '60s, pop and rock music packed the most punch with songs that hovered somewhere around two and a half minutes. In 1964, the year the Beatles first arrived in America, each of the Top 10 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100 was between two and three minutes long, the perfect amount of time to satisfy and engage listeners without taking up too much of a radio station's airtime.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
MUSIC
Billboard

Villano Antillano Talks Reshaping Her Male-Dominated Genre as a Trans Artist

Click here to read the full article. Villano Antillano is a force to be reckoned with. The Puerto Rican rapper, who broke out in 2018, carved a lane for herself in a male-dominated genre normalizing a queer perspective in a space that’s often tainted by toxic masculinity. “There is no tolerance for women like me in the genre I have forcibly inserted myself in,” the “Vocales” singer tells Billboard. “To say there is would be a delusion and an attack on the works of queer people everywhere who consume said genre.” A leading voice in the Latin queer and trans artists movement,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

UMG Licenses Catalog to Company Using Music to Help Dementia Patients

A new app called Vera will use Universal's catalog of songs to help people suffering from dementia to regain some cognitive abilities. The Universal Music Group has licensed its catalog of titles to a company that uses artificial intelligence to choose music aimed at helping people suffering from dementia to regain some cognitive abilities, the company announced today (June 9).
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Katy Perry Fronts Quirky Campaign for Australian Food Delivery Service: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Though her physical visits Down Under are sporadic, Katy Perry is everywhere in Australia right now, thanks to a new advertisement for a food delivery service. Perry is the fresh face for Menulog, the Australasian home delivery app which went all-in for its campaign rollout this week. The “Firework” star is in her element, skating, wearing ridiculous outfits (including a cheese helmet) and having a blast in a visual that could have fallen off the pages of a Dr Seuss book. On it, she sings: “A little sushi while I watch a movie/ Papaya salad while...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles Triples Up at No. 1 on Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 Charts

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles claims a fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated June 11), holding as the top musical act in the U.S. thanks to the continued success of his new LP Harry’s House. The set crowns the Billboard 200 for a second week with 160,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, making it the only album this year to spend its first two weeks on the chart at No. 1. It debuted with 521,000 units, the biggest weekly total for an album this year. Concurrently, all 13 tracks from...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy