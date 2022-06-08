ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Grove, NC

Mustangs run comes to an end

By Staff report
lincolntimesnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Lincoln Mustangs playoff run came to an end Saturday evening with an 11-1 loss to South Rowan in the deciding third game of the 3A West Regional Finals in China Grove. The number-one seeded Raiders scored double digits for the second time in the series, and their...

www.lincolntimesnews.com

