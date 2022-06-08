Mustangs run comes to an end

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Avery; Burke; McDowell; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central McDowell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Mitchell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Avery County in western North Carolina Northwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 154 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Marion, Spruce Pine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Linville Falls, Lake James, Nebo, Ingalls, Pleasant Gardens and Ashford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO