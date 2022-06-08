ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesa Boudin Ousted in San Francisco District Attorney Recall

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a tally by the recall campaign, 67 out of around 150 lawyers and 20 out of 42 victims’ advocates either left or were fired from the district attorney’s office since Mr. Boudin took office in 2020. Ms. Oloumi said she believed Mr. Boudin never fully...

Why San Francisco Fired Chesa Boudin

When Chesa Boudin campaigned for San Francisco district attorney, in 2019, the story he told was one of experience: he’d grown up visiting his imprisoned parents—former members of the Weather Underground convicted for their roles in a Brink’s-truck robbery that turned deadly—and had worked as a public defender in San Francisco. He had been studying the criminal-justice system for a lifetime. The trouble was that he had the face of an innocent: a slightly stilted voice, pale skin, a dreamy, junior-year-abroad affect. Once in office, he talked to reporters about surfing. But his election campaign came during a Joan of Arc phase in American progressivism, when it seemed like the kids—Greta Thunberg, David Hogg, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—could save us all. Maybe this left-wing Rhodes Scholar was the man to beat back the carceral state.
San Francisco Mayor Breed mum on interim DA after recall of Chesa Boudin

SAN FRANCISCO -- Now that the voters of San Francisco have decided to remove district attorney Chesa Boudin, the next move is up to Mayor London Breed. Breed will appoint someone until a special election to fill the seat is held this November. She discussed that and her thoughts on the recall for the first time Wednesday morning. When asked by a reporter, the mayor declined to discuss her vote."I'm not going to talk about how I voted in the recall," Breed said. "Now is the time for healing. Now is the time to bring people in the city together and to...
San Francisco district attorney ousted, drawing eyes to Austin's José Garza

Chesa Boudin and José Garza share the rare handle of “progressive prosecutor”—Boudin in San Francisco and Garza in Austin.Former public defender Boudin was voted out by nearly 60% of voters on Tuesday, after being elected by a slim margin in 2019 with a platform of police reform, criminal justice reform and addressing racial inequality. His opponents argue his policies threaten public safety.As Travis County District Attorney Garza remains in office, halfway through his four-year term, he is so far silent on Boudin’s landslide defeat. Repeated calls to the D.A. by Austonia for his comment were not returned as of publication.Boudin’s...
San Francisco voters reject $400 million bond for Muni

Proposition A received about 63 percent approval, below the two-thirds vote needed to take effect, after being proposed by Mayor London Breed and approved by the city's Board of Supervisors to go on the ballot. The mayor and supervisors said in the ballot argument, in favor of Prop A. that...
Dems confront criticism on crime after San Francisco defeat

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Democrats on Wednesday braced for renewed Republican attacks on their management of crime across the U.S. after residents in San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall the city's progressive district attorney, suggesting that even the party's most loyal supporters are frustrated with the way in which violence and social problems are being addressed.
Bay Area primary election results

In addition to voting for statewide offices like governor, US senator, and attorney general in the June 7 primary, there are many offices on the ballot for Bay Area city and county representatives. Among the most high-profile votes are the San Jose mayor's race and the recall of San Francisco...
San Francisco passes 'A Place For All' law to guarantee shelter for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) --  The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed Supervisor Rafael Mandelman's "A Place For All" ordinance to provide shelter for "everyone willing to accept it," the county announced.The unanimous vote will make it the policy of the City and County of San Francisco to offer all people experiencing homelessness a "safe place to sleep," the county said.Mandelman said that the city's sidewalks "can no longer serve as the waiting room for permanent supportive housing" and that San Francisco should be responsible for providing every unsheltered person a "safe, dignified place to sleep."The Department of...
San Mateo/Santa Clara County Election Results

San Mateo and Santa Clara County Election Round-up While electioneers have not counted all the ballots for the June 7 primary in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, there were some clear results in contested races. Below are the latest results from the first vote count. Please note that only...
With incumbents stepping down, Lucan wins Marin County supes seat; Sackett above 50%

Marin County Board of Supervisors races in Districts 1 and 5 were both for open seats on Tuesday’s ballot because incumbents Damon Connolly and Judy Arnold did not run. Novato Mayor Eric Lucan appears to have won the seat in District 5 with 66 percent of the vote, while Mary Sackett, a top aide to Connolly, appeared to be right around the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a November runoff for the District 1 seat, according to unofficial election results from the county.
Y’all Keep Hearing These Bangs Going Off in San Francisco, too?

On Saturday night, May 28th, at about 11 p.m., three consecutive explosions rocked much of central San Francisco. The first one jolted this reporter out of bed, midway through a good book which landed on the floor. It was followed, within moments, by a second and then third very loud boom, the last accompanied by a flare that briefly lit up the night sky.
Blog: The Eviction of Honora Sullivan

Two articles from The Enterprise and the South San Francisco Journal presented a story about an eviction gone wrong. In the June 3, 1921, issue, the newspaper related:. Miss Honora Sullivan is in the county jail at Redwood City for threatening Under Sheriff H. W. Lampkin and Deputy Sheriff T. C. McGovern with a gun. The trouble arose Sunday morning when Miss Sullivan returned from church and found her household possessions on the sidewalk in front of the house, where they had been deposited by the two officers on eviction proceedings instituted by Mrs. M. F. Healy, owner of the property. It is stated that Miss Sullivan will be held at the county jail for observation as to her sanity. If she is proven sane, she may be prosecuted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
