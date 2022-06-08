Chesa Boudin Ousted in San Francisco District Attorney Recall

When Chesa Boudin campaigned for San Francisco district attorney, in 2019, the story he told was one of experience: he’d grown up visiting his imprisoned parents—former members of the Weather Underground convicted for their roles in a Brink’s-truck robbery that turned deadly—and had worked as a public defender in San Francisco. He had been studying the criminal-justice system for a lifetime. The trouble was that he had the face of an innocent: a slightly stilted voice, pale skin, a dreamy, junior-year-abroad affect. Once in office, he talked to reporters about surfing. But his election campaign came during a Joan of Arc phase in American progressivism, when it seemed like the kids—Greta Thunberg, David Hogg, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—could save us all. Maybe this left-wing Rhodes Scholar was the man to beat back the carceral state.
