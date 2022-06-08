Chesa Boudin Ousted in San Francisco District Attorney Recall

Two articles from The Enterprise and the South San Francisco Journal presented a story about an eviction gone wrong. In the June 3, 1921, issue, the newspaper related:. Miss Honora Sullivan is in the county jail at Redwood City for threatening Under Sheriff H. W. Lampkin and Deputy Sheriff T. C. McGovern with a gun. The trouble arose Sunday morning when Miss Sullivan returned from church and found her household possessions on the sidewalk in front of the house, where they had been deposited by the two officers on eviction proceedings instituted by Mrs. M. F. Healy, owner of the property. It is stated that Miss Sullivan will be held at the county jail for observation as to her sanity. If she is proven sane, she may be prosecuted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

