Silver Alert cancelled for missing woman from Kokomo

UPDATE: The Carmel Police Department tweeted Friday that Vreeman has been located. CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for the community’s help to find a missing teenage girl. The Carmel Police Department said 15-year-old Vivian Vreeman went missing from the area of Lenox Lane and Guilford Road. Vreeman was last seen Thursday […]
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police said a 19-year-old from Martinsville was found dead in a 2020 Kia Optima that was located upside down in a pond. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, deputies were called out to a pond in the Painted Hills subdivision on E. Inlet Point Road in Martinsville just after 5 a.m. […]
CASPER, Wyo. — Search and Rescue crews are actively searching for an Indiana man whose vehicle has been parked near the Sunlight Creek Bridge in Park County since at least Sunday, June 5. The Park County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the presence of the red 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police has released a new photo in connection with the death of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson of South Bend. Johnson was shot and killed in a homicide case on May 12 around 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Huey Street. The South...
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Court documents reveal that a Brownsburg mother kept her house in such a disgusting state that her 8-year-old son “smelled of death” when his father picked him up. Dead dogs were found inside and outside the residence by police, stinking and/or rotting, with feces, urine and blood mixed on the floors and […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...
The Allen County Coroner's Office says an infant died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning late last year in northeast Fort Wayne.
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers from the Goshen Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist accident that occurred in Goshen on the 1600 block of S. Main St. early Thursday morning. The accused vehicle left the scene of the accident causing injury, according to police. There they...
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Niles man is in the hospital after being shot in Milton Township on Saturday, June 11. Cass County Sheriff Deputies were called by Lakeland Niles Hospital about it treating a man with a gunshot wound around 3:20 a.m. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says...
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. According to ISP, a truck was broken down near 10th Street and Ardsley Drive on the west side around 2:10 a.m. It was then hit by a Hendricks County deputy who was returning from a run in a department-issued […]
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two people in the killing of a man on the east side of Indianapolis April 21. Police said 29-year-old Ronald Stallworth was taken into custody in South Carolina in April and is currently in custody in Marion County. A second man was arrested in Indianapolis on June 9, but he has not been identified.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The death of a 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl from a fentanyl overdose last year has been ruled a homicide, a coroner said Wednesday. Savannah Rose Brown was found unresponsive at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at her home in Fort Wayne, Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said in a news release. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time after arrival.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- A shooting in St. Joseph County, near South Bend's northwest side, leaves one person, 28-year-old Dionte Williams, dead. It happened just before 6:45 P.M. Thursday night at Laurel Woods Apartment Complex off of Auten Rd. Neighbors near the apartment complex say the scene was unusual,...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department and South Bend Police reportedly responded to a shooting at Laurel Woods Apartment Complex around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday. Officers report's confirm that one man has been killed, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Police have officially...
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson say the death of a woman who passed away after a car crash has been ruled a homicide. The department says Kiara McCullough was the driver in a crash near 22nd and Arrow Avenue on June 5, although she had injuries unrelated to the crash. McCullough was taken to […]
WABASH, IN- Peydon L. Bennett, age 29, from Grant County, IN was found guilty of three criminal offenses on June 8, 2022, in the Wabash Circuit Court following a two day jury trial. The jury found Mr. Bennett guilty of child molesting, a level 1 felony, and two counts of...
INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, IMPD was dispatched to the intersection of East 52nd Street and North Keystone Ave. According to a preliminary investigation, six vehicles were stopped at the light northbound at the intersection. A seventh vehicle, a white Lincoln, struck one of the vehicles that was stopped. This then resulted in a chain reaction, causing damage to all seven vehicles.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the man killed after his car crashed into a motel sign Monday morning on the northwest side of Fort Wayne. At 9:39 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash at the Regency Inn...
SOUTH BEND, Ind., ---Residents near Howard Park said they were fed up with a badly burned SUV that's been sitting near the corner of East Washington St. and St. Louis Blvd. for a week, and they told ABC57 they want it gone. City Code Enforcement said police are working to...
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the 2100 block of Montcalm Street around 7:30 p.m. According to preliminary investigation by IMPD, the woman became entrapped in her vehicle when it crashed into a pole.
