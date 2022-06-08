ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad bottled up by Lightning checking line

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Gerard Gallant generally comes off in his press conferences as a pretty jovial guy, usually with a smile on his face.

But the smile on the face of the Rangers’ coach was wiped away Tuesday night in the aftermath of his team’s dreadful 4-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 4 of the conference final at Amalie Arena.

Gallant was asked what he might say to Mika Zibanejad to get better production in this series after the Rangers’ winger with the sniper shot was essentially held in check for the second consecutive game by Tampa’s line centered by Anthony Cirelli.

“I tell him that all the time: ‘Be more effective,’ ’’ Gallant said sarcastically, clearly annoyed by the line of questioning. “You don’t think I talk to our players? What are you going to do? Cirelli’s going to work hard, they’re going to try and shut [the Zibanejad line] down the best they can.

“Everybody’s got a checking line. That’s the way it goes. You’ve got to battle through stuff. Mika’s a professional, and he’s a real good one at that.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ErPN_0g40Obny00
Mika Zibanejad jumps to avoid a shot on Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy during the Rangers’ 4-1 Game 4 loss.
Corey Sipkin

Zibanejad was much more effective in Games 1 and 2 at the Garden, assisting on the first goal and scoring the last one in a 6-2 win in Game 1 and scoring the game-winner in Game 2.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XFRt_0g40Obny00 It’s time for the Rangers to get desperate

Though he scored a goal in Game 3 to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead, Zibanejad has been relatively quiet the past two games.

“It’s a good line,’’ Zibanejad said of Cirelli and Co. “They’re obviously out there with their role and a job to do. I thought we created a little bit more offense today, but we’ve got to worry about ourselves and not too much about who we’re playing. We’ll get some rest and get ready for Game 5.’’

In Game 5 at the Garden, with the home team getting to make the final line change, Gallant will have the option to try keeping Zibanejad away from that Cirelli line.

“We had more control of [line changes] here,’’ Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “Who knows what’s going to happen in New York, but for us to get back in this series we had to start keeping them off the board and [Cirelli’s] line — especially him — has done a heck of a job.

“He’s a worker and he’s hard to play against. Everybody wants to score, but if you can make some of these skill players (Zibanejad) have to play defense … ’’

The Rangers, of course, want Zibanejad playing a lot more offense than defense. That’s their recipe for success.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Red Hot Power Play Led By Mika Zibanejad

The New York Rangers lead their best of seven series with the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 after a 3-2 loss in Game 3. However, despite the loss, the power play for the Rangers continues to click. There are no signs of it slowing down either. A big reason for the power-play success of the Rangers in the playoffs has been the play of Mika Zibanejad. His presence on the power play gives the Rangers many different looks. If the Rangers continue on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, their power play will need to remain red-hot.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rangers vs. Lightning prediction, odds: 2022 Stanley Cup playoff picks, Game 4 best bets from top NHL expert

The New York Rangers look to rebound from a disappointing 2022 Stanley Cup playoff loss last weekend as they square off against the Lightning in Tampa Bay for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. New York had a 2-1 lead in the second period of Game 3 before the defending Stanley Cup champs rallied behind a 52-shot effort for a two-goal third period and won 3-2 on a late goal from Ondrej Palat. Will the Lightning tie the series up on Tuesday night or will the Rangers push the Bolts closer to elimination?
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Is Lightning star Brayden Point playing tonight vs. Rangers

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been without Brayden Point since Game 7 of their first-round NHL Playoffs matchup vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, when he went down with a lower-body injury. Despite returning to that game, that was the last fans have seen of the star forward, who has yet to return to the lineup since. The Lightning star was absent the entire four-game series against the Florida Panthers, and now he’s missed the first four games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers. All of this leaves fans wondering, is Brayden Point playing tonight?
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NHL Playoffs: Lightning dominate Rangers to even series

The NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Final is all square at two games each after the Tampa Bay Lightning put on a clinic to beat the New York Rangers. On Tuesday, the final score of 4-1 was flattering for the visitors with Tampa controlling the play from the onset. The series will now shift back to New York where the Rangers are 8-1 in the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers’ Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil game-time decisions

The New York Rangers are getting ready to for a pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden against the Tampa Bay Lightning. With the series tied at two, the Blueshirts could be without their second and third line centers for the matchup. Ryan Strome tried valiantly to get into the...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Point out for Lightning in Game 5 against Rangers

Coach Jon Cooper said the forward would miss his ninth straight game because of lower-body injury. "If he plays, he's going to be ready to play," Cooper said. "He's not ready to play right now." On Wednesday, Cooper said Point had progressed enough that playing in Game 5 was not...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Rangers Need Zibanejad, Copp to Step up With Strome, Chytil Injured

The New York Rangers have faced plenty of adversity this season, and once again, they are in a tough position as key centers Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil are injured. This postseason, Mika Zibanejad and Andrew Copp have repeatedly stepped up, and they will need to continue to do so in order to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup in flux for Game 5 versus Lightning

The New York Rangers are just hours away from the biggest game of their season. At 8:00 PM on Thursday night, they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 with the series tied at two. Earlier today, Bolts’ coach Jon Cooper ruled out Brayden Point for this contest but...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy