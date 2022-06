MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to crown her successor next week. “It’s all coming to a close, I’ll be performing my jazz dance, last dance, on the Saturday night of finals and what a poetic moment because it genuinely is my last dance,” says Williams. “And, I have been so emotional thinking about that because dance has been my passion for the longest time.”

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO