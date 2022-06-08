ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Anne's County, MD

Randy D. Thrower Foundation awards scholarships to seniors

By Hannah Combs
STEVENSVILLE — For the last six years, the Randy D. Thrower Scholarship Foundation has been able to award almost $49,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors from both Queen Anne’s and Kent Island High Schools. The intent of this scholarship is to financially support students who wish to attend college or a trade school. This academic year the foundation awarded nine $1,000 scholarships to the class of 2022 seniors.

Kent Island High School recipients are: Jacob Gardinier, Alexander Ransone, Adam Martin Garrett Grieb, Evan Wachowski, Brooke Barba, Nicole Rickabaugh, Madyson Weber and

Nathaniel Kratovil.

To be awarded a scholarship, recipients must be in good academic standing, submit a letter of reference, and write a short essay. The essay must include what their plans for the future are, as well as explain a time where they have either shown encouragement to others or demonstrate that they have the drive to never give up, whether it be on or off the field.

The Randy D. Thrower Scholarship Foundation was set up to honor the late Randy Drake Thrower. Randy was a 2012 graduate of Queen Anne’s County High School. He was a member of the 2009 state finalist and 2010 semi-finalist football teams, as well as a member of the 2012 state champion track team, winning the state 4x200. Randy’s passions in life were for his family, friends, sports, and health and fitness.

The foundation would like to extend heartfelt thanks to one of Randy’s best friends Trey Murray, and the Jerome S. & Grace H. Murray Foundation for their support. "Without them, we could not fulfill our mission to give back to our community in Randy's honor.”

Through the Randy D. Thrower Scholarship Foundation, his family wishes to carry on Randy’s passions by giving back to the community. In addition to awarding scholarships to high school students, the foundation has been able to grant $10,000 to support local families, charities such as Wreaths Across America and purchase school equipment.

For additional information about the foundation, sponsorship opportunities or upcoming events, contact Melody Thrower, 410-490-6069, mlynnthrower@gmail.com.

