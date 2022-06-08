Jane Sanders Stadium hosts 4A & 6A Softball State Championships

In late April, Eugene’s private Oak Hill School announced the upper grades were closing. Some families are upset by how it’s been handled. Gabriela Perez Baez’s daughter is a junior at Oak Hill. The family has scrambled to find a school for her senior year. Perez Baez told KLCC, ”To realize that they had ample time to warn us about this and they didn’t. And that they would do it days before the AP exams, after all the deadlines have passed, a month and half before the end of the academic year, is just ludicrous.”

