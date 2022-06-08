ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How are environmental chemicals affecting vultures? 

By Wiley
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVultures are long-lived birds, and because they are scavengers, they're vulnerable to chronic chemical exposure through the food chain. An article published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry reviews the primary chemical hazards faced by...

phys.org

Comments / 0

