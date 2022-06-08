ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenagers are jumping in front of moving trucks for a TikTok challenge. At least two have died doing so.

By Waiyee Yip
An 18-year-old in Indonesia's Tangerang city died on the spot after colliding with a truck while trying to create TikTok content.

  • Teenagers in Indonesia are jumping in front of moving trucks in a deadly TikTok challenge.
  • The "angel of death" challenge has people jumping in front of moving trucks and trying to stop them.
  • At least two people have died attempting the challenge while others have been severely injured.

Teenagers in Indonesia have been jumping in front of moving trucks while taking part in a deadly TikTok challenge that has already killed at least two people, according to local reports.

Last Friday, an 18-year-old in the city of Tangerang died on the spot when he was run over by a truck while trying to create social media content, Coconuts Jakarta reported .

Tangerang's official Twitter account tweeted a blurred-out video of the incident, writing in Bahasa Indonesia that the "reckless action of teenagers to stop the truck" had killed a person.

Local police said as many as 14 minors in the city were detained on the same day on suspicion of carrying out similar activities, according to Indonesia's Sindo News .

Per the outlet, the youths are believed to have been jumping in front of moving trucks for a local TikTok challenge that loosely translates to "the angel of death."

According to a report by Kompas news outlet last year , one is only deemed "successful" in this challenge if the truck comes to a stop before hitting the person.

The events in Tangerang took place just a day after two teenage boys in the city of Bandung reportedly jumped in front of a truck, per Coconuts Jakarta. Per the outlet, the truck struck one of the boys, a 14-year-old, leaving him with a fractured skull and shattered teeth.

Last July, a teenager died while attempting to carry out the same challenge in Bekasi city, per CNN Indonesia .

Numerous dangerous challenges regularly pop up on TikTok, resulting in severe injuries or deaths. As Insider previously reported , the platform has struggled in the past to remove dangerous challenges from the app.

Last month, a Pennsylvania mother sued TikTok and its parent company ByteDance for allegedly recommending a choking challenge to her daughter. The 10-year-old girl died after taking part in the deadly dare.

Read the original article on Insider

