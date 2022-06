San Francisco is accustomed to starting the day with Amy Hollyfield on ABC7 Morning News. But the veteran news reporter announced she is leaving KGO-TV in San Francisco this month. For decades, Amy Hollyfield has brought the latest state and national news coverage to the city. Now ABC7 viewers want to know why she is leaving, where she is going next, or if she is retiring. Here’s what Amy Hollyfield said about leaving ABC7.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO