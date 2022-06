Tesla CEO Elon Musk has appeared to score a victory in his impasse with Twitter over repeated requests for its internal data on spam and fake accounts. The social media giant has agreed to hand over a "firehose" of data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted each day, according to The Washington Post, citing an anonymous source familiar with the company's thinking. The outlet notes that the data, which reportedly includes account information, a real-time record of tweets and the devices users tweet from, could be given to Musk as soon as this week. Currently, about two dozen companies pay to access the data, according to the Post.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO