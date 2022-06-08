ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Morgan, St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Doniphan County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas North central Johnson County in east central Kansas Atchison County in northeastern Kansas Southern Buchanan County in northwestern Missouri Platte County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to near Winchester to near Perry Lake, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Lansing, Atchison, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Weston, Kansas City, Agency, Effingham, Dearborn, Camden Point, Linwood, Rushville and Lancaster. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 413. Interstate 29 between mile markers 13 and 42. Interstate 435 between mile markers 10 and 34. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 210 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy