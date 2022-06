Chemotherapy is an incredible tool for annihilating cancer cells, but our regular cells end up in the crossfire, which can result in life-altering side effects. Chemotherapy or chemo for short is not always required for successful treatment either, but how to tell if someone requires it can be both an art and a science. Now, a new study provides clinicians with a technique that has already helped some stage II colon cancer patients avoid chemo, with no change to their clinical outcomes. The technique employed in this new study uses a type of DNA called circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). This is pretty self-explanatory –...

