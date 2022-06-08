ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash

By WCCO Staff
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED WING, Minn. (WCCO) - A 5-year-old boy’s bright orange shoes helped with his rescue after he and several family members fell in the water during a boating accident. Stephanie Bergeron was enjoying a peaceful night Friday at the houseboat marina in Red Wing, Minnesota, where she lives. But the night...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Motorcycle Collides With Car On Hwy. 13 In Savage, Killing 20-Year-Old Man

SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Mounds View man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Wednesday afternoon in Savage. The Minnesota State Patrol says the sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when it struck the northbound motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with 128th Street. (credit: MnDOT) The victim is identified as Quinn Jeffrey Milles. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman, was not hurt. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.
SAVAGE, MN
winonaradio.com

Parents of Boy Hospitalized Following Red Wing Boating Accident Share Update

(KWNO)-The parents of a Red Wing boy, who required life-saving measures following a boating accident, say his recovery is progressing well. The CaringBridge website for Vincent Koeing says he was trapped underwater after the boat he was riding in suffered a mechanical failure and was struck by a barge near Red Wing Friday. The family says Vincent’s father Jeremy spotted him thanks to his bright-orange shoes.
RED WING, MN
KFIL Radio

Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Goodhue, MN
Red Wing, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Red Wing, MN
Fun 104.3

Another Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed

Savage, MN (KROC AM News) - Another motorcyclist has been killed in Minnesota, the latest in a string of recent crashes involving two-wheeled motorists. The latest happened around 1:30 pm Wednesday in Savage, located southwest of the Twin Cities metro. The State Patrol crash report says the motorcyclist was driving...
SAVAGE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
PLUM CITY, WI
trfradio.com

Teenager Goes Airborne in Single Vehicle Accident

A Hugo area man was injured in a single vehicle accident yesterday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jacob Daniel Anderson, (19) was injured when the eastbound 2008 Ford Fusion he was driving left Highway 10, struck a driveway approach at mile marker 61 in Gorman Township, and went airborne.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Shoes#Life Jackets#Traffic Accident
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Made 80+ Recordings In Minnesota State Fair Bathroom Stalls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of illegally filming dozens of men inside a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last summer. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says Kurtis Michael Neu, 33, faces one count of interfering with privacy, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images — both gross misdemeanors. The criminal complaint states that a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy was working to determine who had been “drilling holes in toilet stall partitions in the Kidway bathroom.” Another deputy had discovered a hole had been drilled in a men’s bathroom stall as well in the Agriculture Horticulture Building. Kurtis...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Police: Semi driver ran red light, killed woman on Hwy. 65

The fatal crash that closed Hwy. 65 Monday morning saw a semi-truck driver allegedly run a red light and strike an SUV, killing a woman. The Minnesota State Patrol states the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. The semi-driver, identified as a 37-year-old East Bethel man, was driving southbound on Highway 65 when he allegedly ran a red light and struck the SUV that was entering the intersection from 109th Avenue NE.
KEYC

Racing suspects sought Mankato Public Safety after head-on collision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating an apparent street race that left another driver with severe injuries. Mankato Public Safety says Justin Welch was Westbound on Glenwood Ave. near Parkway Drive around 9:45 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle collided head-on with another driver while trying to avoid the vehicles racing.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Minnesota

Video Shows Minnesota Teacher Throwing Hockey Stick At 8-Year-Old Student

PRINCETON, Minn. (WCCO) — An 8-year-old boy says he’s scared to return to school this fall after his gym teacher threw a hockey stick at him, knocking his front tooth loose. The moment was captured on surveillance camera back in March, but Easton Johnson’s mom is finally breaking her silence over it, feeling like the district didn’t do enough. “They would just say that it was a bad reaction the teacher had, and I just have a hard time swallowing that that’s how they feel,” said Jodi Johnson, Easton’s mom. Easton was in gym class on March 28, one day after his 8th...
PRINCETON, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” The two men killed were identified as 23-year-old Sherman Frazier, of Coon Rapids, and 21-year-old Elijah Stangler, of Anoka. This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KEYC

Four teens taken to hospital after crash with drunk driver

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four teenagers were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a drunk driver just outside of Rochester. According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened around 10:00 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 48th Street NE. Officials said 48-year-old...
ROCHESTER, MN
96.7 The River

(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Video shows Minnesota teacher hitting 2nd grader with hockey stick

PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Classic foursquare farmhouse for sale in Cannon Falls

The foursquare farmhouse is a timeless classic with vintage woodwork and craftsmanship. The house has double pane tilt-in windows and beautiful oak hardwood floors. The home also comes with detailed chandeliers and lovely built-ins. Four of the five bedrooms are on the second floor. Each room is carpeted and has...
CANNON FALLS, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy