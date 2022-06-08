ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Former Mississippi State QB Continuing Career in the CFL

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08n22T_0g40IJKG00

One former Mississippi State quarterback has found some success in the Canadian Football League.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens is continuing his career in the Canadian Football League, currently on the roster of the Calgary Stampeders after a short stint in the NFL.

Stevens serves as the team's third-string quarterback and though he's working through some issues as a passer, he's had a chance to make an impact on the ground -- something he was known for both as "The Lion" at Penn State and as a starter for the Bulldogs in 2019.

He saw action in the Friday's preseason matchup against the Edmonton Elks, carrying the ball six times for 61 yards with a long of 42 yards and a touchdown in the 37-7 win. He left some to be desired through the air, completing 1-of-8 passes for six yards.

“I wish I would have thrown it better, obviously,” Stevens said in a report from The Calgary Sun. “I mean, when you see 1-for-8, there’s a couple throwaways there and a couple easy decisions I could have made to get me some more completions. Running the ball, obviously had some explosive plays and was able to get in the end zone again.”

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson has expressed confidence in Stevens' abilities both as a runner and a passer.

“I think all of our quarterbacks have gotta keep improving. They all made plays at times and all can improve, so just decided to go that route,” Dickenson said. “I want to build him and hopefully he continues to improve on reading defenses and that, but he was solid in the huddle and made some good plays with his legs.

“I’ve gotta do my job and make him a better thrower with our system. He’s got it in him.”

Stevens projects as a player the Stampeders could successfully use in short-yardage situations and could prove highly valuable overall in the ground game. The CFL allows for two quarterbacks on the field at once under the new rules, so how the team could utilize Stevens with that permitted will be something to keep an eye on.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Cam Newton says he put himself in bad situations with Patriots, Panthers

"It was just brain overload." Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton blames himself for his struggles the last two seasons. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Newton told the hosts that he put himself in bad situations both with the Patriots and when he returned to the Panthers.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Has Reportedly Died

A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Dickenson
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Packers Quarterback's Hairstyle Going Viral Tuesday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert hasn't solidified his status as the No. 3 option on the depth chart just yet. He did, however, earn some style points this week. Recently, fans have been comparing Benkert to Tom Hiddleston's "Loki" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Tuesday, he responded to those comparisons.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfl#Penn State#American Football#The Edmonton Elks#The Calgary Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Duke Basketball Transfer Reportedly Schedules Major Visit

Former Duke guard Joey Baker is taking a trip to Ann Arbor. According to Chris Balas of On3Sports, Baker is currently visiting Michigan. Baker averaged 4.1 points per game during four seasons with the Blue Devils. Last year, the senior shot a career-best 40.5 percent from three-point range. He entered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Former NFL star calls out Jack Del Rio

During his NFL career, Doug Baldwin was one of the NFL’s most thoughtful players as well as one least afraid to speak his mind. So it’s no surprise that he’d have something to say about Jack Del Rio’s recent comments. The Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator made...
NFL
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
255
Followers
686
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy