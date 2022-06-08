Former Mississippi State QB Continuing Career in the CFL

One former Mississippi State quarterback has found some success in the Canadian Football League.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens is continuing his career in the Canadian Football League, currently on the roster of the Calgary Stampeders after a short stint in the NFL.

Stevens serves as the team's third-string quarterback and though he's working through some issues as a passer, he's had a chance to make an impact on the ground -- something he was known for both as "The Lion" at Penn State and as a starter for the Bulldogs in 2019.

He saw action in the Friday's preseason matchup against the Edmonton Elks, carrying the ball six times for 61 yards with a long of 42 yards and a touchdown in the 37-7 win. He left some to be desired through the air, completing 1-of-8 passes for six yards.

“I wish I would have thrown it better, obviously,” Stevens said in a report from The Calgary Sun. “I mean, when you see 1-for-8, there’s a couple throwaways there and a couple easy decisions I could have made to get me some more completions. Running the ball, obviously had some explosive plays and was able to get in the end zone again.”

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson has expressed confidence in Stevens' abilities both as a runner and a passer.

“I think all of our quarterbacks have gotta keep improving. They all made plays at times and all can improve, so just decided to go that route,” Dickenson said. “I want to build him and hopefully he continues to improve on reading defenses and that, but he was solid in the huddle and made some good plays with his legs.

“I’ve gotta do my job and make him a better thrower with our system. He’s got it in him.”

Stevens projects as a player the Stampeders could successfully use in short-yardage situations and could prove highly valuable overall in the ground game. The CFL allows for two quarterbacks on the field at once under the new rules, so how the team could utilize Stevens with that permitted will be something to keep an eye on.