Emma Raducanu remains on course to play at Wimbledon later this month but will not feature in next week’s Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.The US Open champion was forced to retire against Viktorija Golubic at the Rothesay Open on Tuesday after only seven games due to a side injury.Raducanu, who was making her first competitive appearance on home soil since her stunning New York triumph, felt discomfort as early as the opening game in Nottingham and was unable to complete the first-round tie.We look forward to seeing @emmaraducanu back soon after she's forced to pull out of the #RothesayClassic Birmingham— LTA...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO