A heroic father has died after rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide off the coast of Wales.Hywel Morgan, 47, raced into action after the youngsters got into difficulty in the sea at Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, Ceredigion, on Friday.Mr Morgan, who was known as Hyw by family and friends, was recovered from the waters but could not be saved by emergency services.The two children were taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.Officers were called to the beach at around 8.40pm by paramedics who reported that a number of people had been...

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO