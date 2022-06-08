ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local lawmakers mixed on medical cannabis bill

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Pitt County’s state representatives have a difference of opinion on the contents of a bill by the N.C. Senate to legalize the medical use of cannabis for people with debilitating conditions.

Legislation that would authorize medical marijuana’s use and a system for its growth, sale and regulation cleared the Senate Monday night by a vote of 36-7, the Associated Press reported.

Rep. Tim Moore, speaker of the N.C. House, said that the bill will not come before the House of Representatives during its short session, planned to end this month.

Conditions to which the Senate’s bill applies are cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, AIDS, ALS, Crohn’s 17 disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis or other “debilitating medical conditions of the same kind or class for which a physician provides a written certification.”

The product would be distributed by 10 licensed medical cannabis centers that cultivate medical marijuana. Suppliers would in turn be able to open up to eight sales centers. Independent testing labs would also be licensed to review products and patients would be entered into a registry and granted an identification card.

Sen. Don Davis, who represents Pitt and Greene counties, said the licensure policy established in the bill led him to vote against it. He was one of two Democrats to vote against the bill in the Senate despite having an “open mind” about legalization itself.

“I’ve maintained a commitment to farmers over the years, and when I look at the bill I believe the bill leaves out your small family farmers in particular,” Davis said. “Eastern North Carolina’s economy (has) struggled ever since tobacco manufacturing has gone south and I think it’s important we continue to look at ways to build our economy.”

Davis added he would like to see a bill include some form of decriminalization or forgiveness for those convicted for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

The other dissenting Democrat was Sen. Julie Mayfield who represents Buncombe County.

Rep. Chris Humphrey, who represents state House District 12, which currently includes parts of southern Pitt County, said the bill isn’t being seen by the House right now because members want to focus on budgetary items as well as spending time in their districts amid election season.

“Our biggest focus right now is getting this budget across the finish line,” Humphrey said. “We have a surplus and we’re trying to make sure we save wisely (and) prepare for these inflationary pressures wisely.”

Humphrey said that he could be inclined to vote yes on the bill as it stands, but that he would want to take a closer look at the language. He said that he and his constituents hold some concerns that legalization of any kind is a path to recreational marijuana legalization and use. He’s unsure if the state is ready for that right now.

“I have been following some of the committee meetings on the Senate side to educate myself on the complex bill,” Humphrey said. “I’ve met with veterans and some people who have had family members diagnosed with terminal illness. They were smoking marijuana illegally to help ease some of the pain.

“There’s a lot of data and research, a lot of expert opinions on it. I can see myself voting for it in its present form, with some modifications I’m sure.”

Rep. Brian Farkas of District 9 released a statement saying he supports the bill as written by the Senate but understands why the House will hold off on making a decision.

“Speaker Moore has made it clear that he wants to keep this summer’s session short and so there is a tight turnaround on all of the bills being pushed through,” Farkas said. “I support SB 711 in its current form to help our citizens dealing with extreme pain, whether it be from cancer or other illnesses. Identifying pain relief alternatives is incredibly important as we continue to combat the opioid epidemic, and we owe it to our most vulnerable citizens to have a safe and effective resource.”

Rep. Kandie Smith does not believe the bill does enough, she said, citing its proposal for how licenses to supply the medical cannabis will be vetted. In a statement Monday she agreed with Moore’s decision to wait, voicing concerns about support for people with prior marijuana convictions.

“As it currently is written, I have some major concerns with SB 711, including the set of requirements determining who will qualify for cannabis licensure, and the lack of support for individuals with prior cannabis-related convictions,” Smith said. “While I would support the equitable legalization of cannabis in North Carolina, I fear that SB 711 is not a bill that delivers the types of cannabis reforms the people of our state are asking for.

“Speaker Moore has indicated that he does not intend to bring this bill to a vote on the floor of the House, and given the significant concerns I have about how this bill is currently written, I think that is the right decision.”

The Senate’s bill can be read in its entirety here .

#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#State Representatives#Smoking Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The N C Senate#The Associated Press#The N C House#Als#Democrats
