ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

High school graduation ceremonies continue through June 11

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUifQ_0g40I8hW00

More than three dozen students graduating from Pitt County Schools Early College High School on Tuesday received more than a high school diploma.

Of 50 graduates who walked across the stage at the Greenville Convention Center, 38 also have earned an associate’s degree from Pitt Community College during their high school years. Four have earned two associate’s degrees.

Principal Wynn Whittington said the Class of 2022 includes 23 fourth-year seniors and 27 “super seniors,” who remained in high school a fifth year in order to earn additional college credits.

“They have endured so much adversity during the pandemic and they have reached the finish line,” Whittington said in a statement. “The graduates have stood the test and have been rewarded through the completion of degrees, diplomas, and many full scholarships to four-year colleges and universities.”

At the ceremony, the fourth for the Early College High School, Haili Martinez made reference to the challenges of COVID-19 that she and fellow graduates endured.

“We made it through the stress of this pandemic and the realization that it was just more than two extra weeks of spring break,” she said. “We’ve made it through a lot and it has helped us grow as students.”

Graduate Jovanny Pereyda likened going out into the world to strapping on a parachute and jumping out of a plane, something he recently experienced.

“Just remember that the highs in life last mere seconds,” he said. “One way or another life will put us through some physical, emotional or a spiritual roller coaster. So it’s up to us whether we choose to learn and flourish or fail and keep repeating our mistakes.”

Peredy, part of a team of ECHS students honored for creating an award-winning bus route app, plans go on to complete his undergraduate degree in engineering.

Thirty-eight of the graduates are continuing to college, and one is joining the U.S. Air Force. A dozen graduates are scheduled to join the workforce, including six who will participate in Pharma K12. The workforce training development initiative, a partnership between PCS, the N.C. Biotechnology Center and Thermo Fisher Scientific, is designed to prepare graduates for jobs at Thermo Fisher.

Pitt County Schools’ six traditional high schools will host graduation ceremonies this week at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University. Tickets are required for admittance. The schedule includes:

D.H. Conley High School, 2:30 p.m. FridayJ.H. Rose High School, 6:30 p.m. FridaySouth Central High School, 8 a.m. SaturdayFarmville Central High School, 12:30 p.m. SaturdayAyden-Grifton High School, 3:30 p.m. SaturdayNorth Pitt High School, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A graduation ceremony for Pitt Academy will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at South Central High School.

Comments / 0

Related
pittcc.edu

ECHS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class of ‘22

GREENVILLE—Pitt County Schools Early College High School (ECHS) seniors received a fond farewell from school administrators during their graduation ceremony Tuesday in the Greenville Convention Center. The event gave Principal Wynn Whittington a chance to congratulate this year’s 50-member graduating class on a job well done and praise them...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Seniors wrap up unusual high school career as LCPS wraps up graduations

Maegan Parrish, an honor student chosen as a commencement speaker for her graduation on Saturday, remembers the date when she was last a full-time, in-person high school student. March 12, 2020. She remembers something else as vividly: how she and her peers in the LCPS Class of 2022 navigated a...
KINSTON, NC
obxtoday.com

College of the Albemarle, Mid-Atlantic Christian University sign Articulation Agreement for Teacher Education Program

College of The Albemarle (COA) and Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) have established a bilateral articulation agreement which will provide graduates from COA’s Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation and Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation, a seamless transfer to MACU’s elementary education program. Currently, uniform articulation agreements are...
ALBEMARLE, NC
neusenews.com

LCPS recognizes 32 retirees with 806 years in education

Retiring Kinston High School teacher Jody Guttenberger accepts her recognition plaque from Superintendent Brent Williams, left, and Bruce Hill, chair of the Lenoir County Board of Education, during Wednesday’s LCPS Retirement Luncheon. Of the 32 school district employees retiring this school year, Guttenberger logged the most years with LCPS and the most years with a single school – 32½ years at Kinston High during her 34-year career in education.
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Education
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Pitt County, NC
Education
WRAL News

NC teachers quitting: Too much stress, not enough appreciation

Raleigh, N.C. — Two and a half years of teaching was enough for Gabe DeCaro. He loved tutoring when he was younger and thought he wanted to be a teacher. But two and a half years as a high school science teacher in Wake County — a time period that included more than a year of remote learning for his students — wore him down.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brenda Cox

Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
MILWAUKEE, NC
cbs17

$50k issued in Fayetteville’s first round of community safety microgrants

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community-based advisory group approved the recommended distribution total of $50,000 in grant awards to 32 applicants. The microgrant program targets crime reduction in the 28301, 28303, 28305 and 28314 zip codes by supporting ideas, activities and programs led by individuals and organizations who might not always be eligible to receive traditional grant awards.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#East Carolina University#Highschool#Pitt Community College
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills. The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

GUC continues fan giveaway program

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities is helping provide relief from the heat for some local residents by purchasing 100 fans for those in need. For more than 25 years, GUC has provided fans to be distributed to the elderly, handicapped, and qualifying families with small children.   “The heat and humidity of our summers here in […]
WNCT

March For Our Lives coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, March For Our Lives is marching in front of Pitt County Courthouse. March For Our Lives is a program that wants to bring awareness to mass shootings and gun violence in the United States. The speakers will be students, faith leaders and others as well. The demonstration will happen […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WITN

Pitt County Commissioners funding more school resource officers

ECU police warn fans of ticket resale policy ahead of NCAA Super-Regional tournament. ECU police warn fans of ticket resale policy ahead of NCAA Super-Regional tournament. Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Middle school student arrested

Authorities arrested a 12-year-old middle school student for communicating threats on social media. On May 26, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an Instagram message threatening to harm students and staff of Wayne County Public Schools. The Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation with the FBI.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Chip Crumpler Selected As Wayne County Manager

GOLDSBORO – The Wayne County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Assistant County Manager Chip Crumpler to the county manager position after Craig Honeycutt’s departure at the end of the month. Crumpler will begin at midnight on June 30, 2022 and his annual salary will be $177,500. The Board began the search for a county manager after Honeycutt announced his resignation last month.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Juneteenth celebrations happening in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A number of ceremonies marking Juneteenth will be taking place across Eastern North Carolina on and before June 19. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It was made a federal holiday in 2021. Here is a list of events that celebrates the date: Greenville Juneteenth Black Vendor Market: location at […]
WITN

Greenville Mayor discusses future plans with city council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is starting a new year for their council members. Most of them are familiar faces, with all incumbents being re-elected. The members sworn in were Will Bell, Monica Daniels, Rose H. Glover, Marion Blackburn, Rick Smiley and Les Robinson. Mayor P.J. Connelly...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

City of Greenville announces July 4th celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to get those fireworks ready. On July 4th, the City of Greenville will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration starting at 3 p.m. The event will be held at Town Common, located at 105 E 1st St. It will feature a car show, food trucks and live bands with […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Shrine Club Summer Party

A Summer Party is scheduled for July 23rd at the New Bern Shrine Club, 2102 S Glenburnie Rd., featuring Eastern Carolina’s premier band The Main Event Band and New Bern’s own DJ Clay Kirschner. The Main Event Band features CAMMY nominee Sharon Woodruff, “Hello Stranger,” and her current...
NEW BERN, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
405
Followers
658
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy