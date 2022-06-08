High school graduation ceremonies continue through June 11

More than three dozen students graduating from Pitt County Schools Early College High School on Tuesday received more than a high school diploma.

Of 50 graduates who walked across the stage at the Greenville Convention Center, 38 also have earned an associate’s degree from Pitt Community College during their high school years. Four have earned two associate’s degrees.

Principal Wynn Whittington said the Class of 2022 includes 23 fourth-year seniors and 27 “super seniors,” who remained in high school a fifth year in order to earn additional college credits.

“They have endured so much adversity during the pandemic and they have reached the finish line,” Whittington said in a statement. “The graduates have stood the test and have been rewarded through the completion of degrees, diplomas, and many full scholarships to four-year colleges and universities.”

At the ceremony, the fourth for the Early College High School, Haili Martinez made reference to the challenges of COVID-19 that she and fellow graduates endured.

“We made it through the stress of this pandemic and the realization that it was just more than two extra weeks of spring break,” she said. “We’ve made it through a lot and it has helped us grow as students.”

Graduate Jovanny Pereyda likened going out into the world to strapping on a parachute and jumping out of a plane, something he recently experienced.

“Just remember that the highs in life last mere seconds,” he said. “One way or another life will put us through some physical, emotional or a spiritual roller coaster. So it’s up to us whether we choose to learn and flourish or fail and keep repeating our mistakes.”

Peredy, part of a team of ECHS students honored for creating an award-winning bus route app, plans go on to complete his undergraduate degree in engineering.

Thirty-eight of the graduates are continuing to college, and one is joining the U.S. Air Force. A dozen graduates are scheduled to join the workforce, including six who will participate in Pharma K12. The workforce training development initiative, a partnership between PCS, the N.C. Biotechnology Center and Thermo Fisher Scientific, is designed to prepare graduates for jobs at Thermo Fisher.

Pitt County Schools’ six traditional high schools will host graduation ceremonies this week at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University. Tickets are required for admittance. The schedule includes:

D.H. Conley High School, 2:30 p.m. FridayJ.H. Rose High School, 6:30 p.m. FridaySouth Central High School, 8 a.m. SaturdayFarmville Central High School, 12:30 p.m. SaturdayAyden-Grifton High School, 3:30 p.m. SaturdayNorth Pitt High School, 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A graduation ceremony for Pitt Academy will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at South Central High School.