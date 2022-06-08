ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thailand's 'Joe Ferrari' cop jailed for life over death of suspect

By Krit Phromsakla Na SAKOLNAKORN, Lillian SUWANRUMPHA, Pathom Sangwongwanich and Rose Troup Buchanan
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHa6U_0g40I6w400
Thitisan Utthanaphon was found guilty of murder by torture /THAI NEWS PIX/AFP/File

A flashy Thai cop nicknamed "Joe Ferrari" for his taste in fast cars was on Wednesday jailed for life for torturing a drugs suspect to death during a brutal interrogation.

A Bangkok court found Thitisan Utthanaphon guilty of murder by torture in a case that caused public outrage and shone a rare light on police brutality and corruption in the kingdom.

Leaked viral footage showed Thitisan and six other officers wrapping seven plastic bags around 24-year-old Jirapong Thanapat's head while questioning him and trying to extort $60,000, leading to his death.

The judge at Bangkok's Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases sentenced the 41-year-old to death, but immediately commuted it to life imprisonment.

"I felt helpless during the ruling, and my wife was crying," Jakkrit Klandi, the victim's father, said outside the court.

"All seven officers should learn their lesson and pay for their crime," he said.

The court reduced Thitisan's sentence to life imprisonment because he had attempted to revive the suspect, and had paid for the funeral expenses for the family.

But Penh Thanapat, the Jirapong's mother, was not satisfied, telling reporters she never wanted to see Thitisan's face.

"I want (the death sentence). I want things to happen to him as it happened to my son," she said.

Thitisan looked healthy and was seen chuckling with guards inside the courtroom before the verdict, but closed his eyes as the sentence was read.

Five of the other six officers involved in the case were found guilty of murder and also received life sentences. A seventh got five years and four months, following his testimony.

Thitisan and the other officers have a month to appeal against the verdict, according to their lawyers.

The victim's parents said they were unhappy with the officers' offer of 600,000 baht ($17,000) compensation, with Jakkrit telling reporters he would consult lawyers.

They had initially asked the court for 1.6 million baht.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45r1YS_0g40I6w400
Penh Thanapat, the victim's mother, told reporters she wanted the death penalty for Thitisan /AFP

After the footage leaked in August last year, the officer -- a former district chief in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan -- surrendered himself to police, who raided his Bangkok mansion and found several luxury cars.

In a press conference after his surrender he said Jirapong's death was an accident.

- 'Exceptional case' -

Analysts and human rights observers cautioned that this verdict was not indicative of a wider shift in policing in Thailand.

"This relatively light sentence tells us that legal impunity for police is alive and well in Thailand," said Paul Chambers, of the Center of ASEAN Community Studies at Naresuan University in Thailand.

He said Thitisan and the other officers would likely have their sentences reduced on appeal.

Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch's deputy Asia director, told AFP it was an "exceptional" case.

"For every case like this, there are dozens more where police torture is covered up, victims and whistleblowers face retaliation, and police impunity to commit abuses is alive and well," he said.

"This case may have put a temporary dent in the culture of police impunity in Thailand, but you can be sure that the overall system has not changed."

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Joe Ferrari: Ex-Thai police chief convicted of suspect killing

A former Thai police chief has been sentenced to life in jail after being found guilty of murder by torture, in a case that sparked national outrage over police brutality. Thitisan Utthanaphon was nicknamed Joe Ferrari for his many luxury cars. In August, he was arrested after a leaked video...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Robertson
The Independent

Joe Ferrari: Former Thai police chief sentenced to life in jail after being found guilty of murder by torture

A Thailand court sentenced former police chief Thitisan Utthanaphon, nicknamed “Jo Ferrari”, to life in prison in connection with the torturing and killing of a drug suspect in his custody that had led to a country-wide outcry.The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Wednesday found Thitisan and six other officers guilty of multiple offences including murder by torture, malfeasance in office and coercion, reported Thai PBS.The court found the 41-year-old former police chief guilty of murder by torture and handed him the death penalty.The sentence was immediately, however, reduced to a life term in prison.In reducing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Life Sentences#Bangkok#Violent Crime
The Independent

Suspect sentenced to 10 years in prison after being acquitted in beauty queen murder

A suspect who was acquitted of the 2005 murder of former Georgia beauty queen Tara Grinstead has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for concealing her death.Ryan Duke, 36, was sentenced to the maximum term in Irwin County Superior Court on Monday and will be eligible for parole immediately for time served. On Friday, a jury in Irwin County found him not guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and burglary.Ms Grinstead, a 30-year-old popular high school teacher, vanished from her home in small town of Ocilla in 2005.Her disappearance baffled family, friends and investigators in her rural...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Indonesian colonel sentenced to life in jail for throwing bodies of teens into river after hitting them with car

An army colonel in Indonesia was sentenced to life in prison by the country’s military tribunal for dumping the remains of two teenagers in a river after his car collided with their motorcycle in a traffic accident last year.Judges at the Jakarta military tribunal said they considered Colonel Priyanto’s actions – which led to the deaths of the two teens aged 17 and 14 – to be premeditated murder.The court also ordered that the armed forces dismiss the middle-rank officer from military service.According to the autopsy, one of the victims was still alive when Priyanto had tossed their bodies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Disturbing details emerge about bodies of two women in their 20s found in a unit - as it's revealed the pair were sisters and were badly decomposed after lying inside for DAYS

The decomposing bodies of two women have been found inside a unit in Sydney's south west, with detectives launching an urgent investigation. About 9.30am on Tuesday emergency services were called to a home on Canterbury Road, near Dibbs Street, Canterbury, following a concern for welfare report. Upon arrival, officers from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Thailand
The Independent

Indian man arrested for chopping off wife’s hand fearing she would leave him after getting job

An Indian man in the eastern state of West Bengal was arrested after he allegedly chopped off his wife’s right hand in an attempt to stop her from taking up a job at a government hospital which could require her to move cities.Sher Mohammed Sheikh, 26, a resident of West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, along with his two friends, chopped off his wife Renu Khatun’s (23) hand while she was sleeping early on Sunday morning, reported The Telegraph.Police said that Ms Khatun is receiving care in a hospital in Durgapur where she is in a stable condition.“Preliminary investigations have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage driver who was 'high on drugs' and out on bail when he mowed down couple who was expecting their first child learns his fate

A teenager who was charged with murder over a crash that claimed the lives of a couple walking their dogs on Australia Day last year is set to learn his fate. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31 - who was six months' pregnant - were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane, when a four-wheel-drive ploughed into them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Connor Marron death: Student was soaking and shoeless when hit by train

The parents of a student who was found "soaked from the waist down" and without shoes after he was hit by a train in north London have said they may never know what happened. Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend before he was killed in the early hours of 2 January.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Man convicted of killing 2 women faces death sentence

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — A central Pennsylvania man is facing a death sentence following his conviction in the 2020 murders of two women with whom he had been romantically involved, one of whom was pregnant.Jurors in Cumberland County announced Tuesday their decision that 27-year-old Davone Unique Anderson deserved capital punishment after he was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child as well as child endangerment, PennLive.com reported.Authorities alleged that Anderson killed 23-year-old Sydney Parmelee in Carlisle on July 5, 2020, because he believed she was cheating on him. They allege he...
CARLISLE, PA
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy