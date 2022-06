Phil Mickelson might not be able to appear in a PGA TOUR event ever again. With the golf organization announcing that all current and future players of LIV Golf are no longer allowed to play in the PGA TOUR, Mickelson, along with the others who have decided to participate in the Greg Norman-backed league, can at least criticize the PGA TOUR without worrying about meaningful sanctions from the league they defected from.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO